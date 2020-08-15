142nd Day Of Lockdown

PM Modi: Jammu and Kashmir to soon go for polls, delimitation process underway
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi: Jammu and Kashmir to soon go for polls, delimitation process underway

ANI
Published Aug 15, 2020, 9:32 am IST
Updated Aug 15, 2020, 9:32 am IST
Jammu and Kashmir will have its own chief minister and ministers. We are committed to this, he said
PM Narendra Modi (AFP)
 PM Narendra Modi (AFP)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the 'delimitation process' is underway in Jammu and Kashmir and added that polls will be conducted soon in the Union Territory.

"Delimitation process is underway in Jammu and Kashmir. Once it is completed, an election will be held in the Union Territory. Jammu and Kashmir will have its own chief minister and ministers. We are committed to this," he said while delivering his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort.

 

"This one year is a year of the new journey of development for Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is the year of the rights received by the women and the Dalits in Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is also the year of a life of dignity for the refugees in Jammu and Kashmir," the Prime Minister said.

Referring to the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers, Prime Minister Modi has said that "our troops gave a befitting reply to the enemies".
"India is united in protecting its sovereignty," he added.

 

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir (reorganization) act 2019, jammu and kashmir assembly, abrogation of article 370, delimitation commission


