144th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,527,994

61,252

Recovered

1,809,702

54,974

Deaths

49,161

835

Maharashtra57273440144219427 Tamil Nadu3262452670155514 Andhra Pradesh2730851807032475 Karnataka2111081281823718 Delhi1506521351084178 Uttar Pradesh140775887862280 West Bengal98459671202059 Telangana9025966196684 Bihar8274154139450 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3811424922127 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Nation Current Affairs 15 Aug 2020 On Independence Day, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

On Independence Day, India crosses 25 lakh-mark in coronavirus cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 15, 2020, 11:32 am IST
Updated Aug 15, 2020, 11:32 am IST
India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11
Labourers from Uttar Pradesh carrying their belongings arrive at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal for local travel, during Unlock 3.0, in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug 8, 2020. Workers from various states have returned to their workplace to resume working amid the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)
 Labourers from Uttar Pradesh carrying their belongings arrive at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal for local travel, during Unlock 3.0, in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug 8, 2020. Workers from various states have returned to their workplace to resume working amid the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)

With 65,002 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally went past 25 lakh on Saturday -- co-incidentally also India's Independence Day. It just took little less than 48 hours for the virus to add one lakh cases and reach the mark. Over 18 lakh people have so far recuperated from the disease, pushing the recovery rate to 71.61 per cent.

India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered 53,601 new instances of the infection. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.  

 

The total number of COVID-19 now stands at 25,26,192, while the death-toll is now 49,036 with 996 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours. Looking at the rate at which the death toll has been rising, India's death toll may breach the 50,000-mark by tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, the case fatality rate has declined to 1.94 per cent.

There are 6,68,220,active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, which is 26.45 per cent of the total caseload, while the number of recoveries has risen to 18,08,936.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in total 2,85,63,095 samples have been tested up to August 14 of which 8,68,679 were examined on Friday, the highest in a day so far.

 

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus pandemic, coronavirus death toll


Latest From Nation

Hyderabad US consulate (PTI)

US Embassy, Consulates to process visa applications of Indian students from Monday

Israel Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and PM Narendra Modi. (PTI)

India reiterates support to Palestinian cause

Representational image.

Two months after Galwan Valley clash, ITBP recommends 21 names for gallantry awards

The materials were transported by an IAF C-17 transport aircraft that landed in Beirut earlier in the day on Friday.(Photo: MEAIndia/Twitter)

India sends humanitarian aid to Lebanon



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi makes a passionate pitch for aatmanirbhar India in Independence Day address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi, Saturday. (PTI)

30 asymptomatic cases in India for every positive case

A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Srinagar. — PTI photo

PM Modi: Jammu and Kashmir to soon go for polls, delimitation process underway

PM Narendra Modi (AFP)

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, India marks a socially distanced Independence Day at Red Fort

Red Fort decked up for Independence Day. (PTI)

Vaishno Devi yatra to resume from Sunday after nearly five-month long suspension

The Vaishnodevi temple.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham