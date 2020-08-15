144th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,527,994

61,252

Recovered

1,809,702

54,974

Deaths

49,161

835

Maharashtra57273440144219427 Tamil Nadu3262452670155514 Andhra Pradesh2730851807032475 Karnataka2111081281823718 Delhi1506521351084178 Uttar Pradesh140775887862280 West Bengal98459671202059 Telangana9025966196684 Bihar8274154139450 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3811424922127 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Nation Current Affairs 15 Aug 2020
Nation, Current Affairs

No change in Pranab Mukherjee's health condition as former president battles for life

PTI
Published Aug 15, 2020, 6:05 pm IST
Updated Aug 15, 2020, 6:05 pm IST
They said his vital and clinical parameters are stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists.
Former president Pranab Mukherjee. (PTI)
New Delhi: The condition of former president Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged on Saturday and he continued to be on ventilator support, doctors attending on him said.

The 84-year-old former president was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on Monday and was operated upon for the removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for COVID-19.

"The condition of Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists," the hospital said in a statement.

Mukherjee's office also posted pictures of the former president unfurling the national flag on Independence Day in the past and wishing fellow citizens on the day.

 

"On behalf of #CitizenMukherjee, his office recalls some of the recent Independence Day celebrations, he so enthusiastically participated in and would have never missed. Today also the Tricolor flies high.

"As he recuperates, let us re-pledge ourselves to a free, democratic and plural India that he stands for and hope that he is back to celebrate these core values of our Nationhood at the earliest," his office tweeted on his behalf.

His daughter and Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee also tweeted pictures of Mukherjee unfurling the national flag in the past.

 

"In his childhood, my dad and my uncle would hoist National Flag at our ancestral home in village. Since then, he never missed a year to hoist tri-colour on Independence Day. Sharing some memories from last years celebration at home. I'm sure he'll do the same next year. Jai Hind," she tweeted.

Tags: former president pranab mukherjee


