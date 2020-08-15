144th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,527,994

61,252

Recovered

1,809,702

54,974

Deaths

49,161

835

Maharashtra57273440144219427 Tamil Nadu3262452670155514 Andhra Pradesh2730851807032475 Karnataka2111081281823718 Delhi1506521351084178 Uttar Pradesh140775887862280 West Bengal98459671202059 Telangana9025966196684 Bihar8274154139450 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3811424922127 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Nation Current Affairs 15 Aug 2020 India sends humanita ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India sends humanitarian aid to Lebanon

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 15, 2020, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Aug 15, 2020, 1:12 pm IST
The materials were transported by an IAF C-17 transport aircraft that landed in Beirut earlier in the day on Friday
The materials were transported by an IAF C-17 transport aircraft that landed in Beirut earlier in the day on Friday.(Photo: MEAIndia/Twitter)
 The materials were transported by an IAF C-17 transport aircraft that landed in Beirut earlier in the day on Friday.(Photo: MEAIndia/Twitter)

New Delhi: Following the massive explosion on August 4 in the Lebanese Capital Beirut allegedly due to a stored explosive chemical catching fire, India on Friday despatched 58 metric tonnes of emergency humanitarian aid and relief material to the west Asian nation.

The materials include emergency medical supplies, wheat flour, sugar and pulses, and also relief materials like blankets, dignity kits and sleeping mats “which are required as large number of people have been rendered homeless”.  

 

The materials were transported by an IAF C-17 transport aircraft that landed in Beirut earlier in the day on Friday.

In the wake of the “spike in the Covid-19 cases in Lebanon, India has also “separately sent Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) including surgical gloves and surgical gowns” which is “expected to reach Beirut in the coming days”, the MEA said.

In a statement, the MEA said, “In response to the massive explosion in Beirut on 4 August, we had offered our assistance to Lebanon and sought from them an assessment of their requirement. Based on this, today morning an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft was deployed to deliver 58 MT of emergency humanitarian aid on behalf of the Government of India to Lebanon.”

 

 MEA also added that, “The aircraft landed in Beirut a few hours back and the aid has been handed over by our Ambassador to senior officials of the Lebanese Armed Forces which is coordinating all the relief efforts. The aid contains emergency medical supplies, wheat flour, sugar and pulses, and also relief materials like blankets, dignity kits and sleeping mats, which are required as large number of people have been rendered homeless.”

India had last week “sought an assessment of the extent of damage from the Lebanese Government” to decide the extent of assistance to Lebanon.

 

...
Tags: humanitarian aid, beirut blasts, india, mea india, relief materials, iaf c-17


Latest From Nation

Hyderabad US consulate (PTI)

US Embassy, Consulates to process visa applications of Indian students from Monday

Israel Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and PM Narendra Modi. (PTI)

India reiterates support to Palestinian cause

Representational image.

Two months after Galwan Valley clash, ITBP recommends 21 names for gallantry awards

-Lt Colonel Krishan Singh Rawat, Major Anil Urs and Havildar Alok Kumar Dubey.

Three Indian Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakra for J-K counter-terror operations



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi makes a passionate pitch for aatmanirbhar India in Independence Day address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi, Saturday. (PTI)

Telangana coronavirus surge continues as case tally crosses 90K

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi takes the COVID-19 swab test in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Three Indian Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakra for J-K counter-terror operations

-Lt Colonel Krishan Singh Rawat, Major Anil Urs and Havildar Alok Kumar Dubey.

On Independence Day, India crosses 25 lakh-mark in coronavirus cases

Labourers from Uttar Pradesh carrying their belongings arrive at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal for local travel, during Unlock 3.0, in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug 8, 2020. Workers from various states have returned to their workplace to resume working amid the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)

30 asymptomatic cases in India for every positive case

A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Srinagar. — PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham