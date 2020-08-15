144th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,527,994

61,252

Recovered

1,809,702

54,974

Deaths

49,161

835

Maharashtra57273440144219427 Tamil Nadu3262452670155514 Andhra Pradesh2730851807032475 Karnataka2111081281823718 Delhi1506521351084178 Uttar Pradesh140775887862280 West Bengal98459671202059 Telangana9025966196684 Bihar8274154139450 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3811424922127 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Nation Current Affairs 15 Aug 2020 CRPF says security f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CRPF says security forces enjoying good synergy, hopeful of maintaining peace in J-K

PTI
Published Aug 15, 2020, 5:26 pm IST
Updated Aug 15, 2020, 5:26 pm IST
The CRPF also said that they are getting good results in the anti-militancy operations
Srinagar: Artists wearing face masks perform during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, in Srinagar, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (PTI)
 Srinagar: Artists wearing face masks perform during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, in Srinagar, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (PTI)

Jammu: Special Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jammu and Kashmir zone, Zulfiquar Hassan on Saturday said all the security agencies are enjoying good synergy and are hopeful of maintaining peace in the Union Territory.

He also said that they are getting good results in the anti-militancy operations, while security has been further strengthened for the safety of the panchs and sarpanchs in view of the recent attacks on them.

 

"The CRPF is deployed in large numbers in Jammu and Kashmir and over 1,000 personnel have sacrificed their lives (in counter-insurgency operations) over the years," he said.

"The force is performing well and all the security agencies, including police, Army and CRPF, are enjoying good synergy among themselves," Hassan told reporters on the sidelines of a function to mark the 74th Independence Day here.

He said the synergy among the forces is getting good results in the anti-militancy operations and "we are expecting peace to continue to prevail in Kashmir".

 

Asked about the recent spurt in the attacks on Panchayati Raj Institution members and the BJP workers, the special DG said several measures have been taken to strengthen the security of the vulnerable persons.

"The CRPF is also involved in it," he said without elaborating further.

The CRPF celebrated the 74th Independence Day with full zeal and fervour, and paid homage to the freedom fighters who fought and gave up their lives for the independence and also to those who sacrificed their lives to maintain rule of law, public order and internal security.

 

"All the establishments and institutions of CRPF based in Jammu celebrated Independence Day with full vigor and enthusiasm while maintaining social distancing norms due to the COVID19 pandemic. Tricolor was unfurled at all the camps located in different parts of the region," a CRPF spokesman said.

The main programme was organised at Group Centre CRPF Bantalab, where the special director general unfurled the tricolor and appealed to the personnel to keep up the flag of nation high.

Hassan also asked them to perform different types of duties with the same dedication and commitment, and maintain the tradition of the CRPF.

 

He also praised the work of COVID-19 warriors viz CRPF doctors, para-medical staff and CRPF troops who have played a significant role during the outbreak of COVID-19.

He also congratulated CRPF personnel who were awarded with medals and decorations on this occasion.

The CRPF has been given 55 Police medals for Gallantry (PMG), including four PMG posthumously, four President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 59 Police Medals for Meritorious Service.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, central reserve police force (crpf), crpf
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy (R) and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (L). (ANI)

Posters hailing O Panneerselvam as the 'only CM of Tamil Nadu' prop up across Theni

Former president Pranab Mukherjee. (PTI)

No change in Pranab Mukherjee's health condition as former president battles for life

RAF and police personnel during a flag march in the riot-hit area after a mob went on a rampage on Tuesday over a social media post, allegedly posted by a Congress MLA's relative, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Bengaluru riot case turns political: Congress accuses BJP of framing its corporators

Representational image. (PTI)

As Karnataka struggles with COVID-19 beds, private hospitals launch innovative plans



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi makes a passionate pitch for aatmanirbhar India in Independence Day address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi, Saturday. (PTI)

Bengaluru riot case turns political: Congress accuses BJP of framing its corporators

RAF and police personnel during a flag march in the riot-hit area after a mob went on a rampage on Tuesday over a social media post, allegedly posted by a Congress MLA's relative, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Telangana coronavirus surge continues as case tally crosses 90K

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi takes the COVID-19 swab test in Hyderabad. (PTI)

US Embassy, Consulates to process visa applications of Indian students from Monday

Hyderabad US consulate (PTI)

Two months after Galwan Valley clash, ITBP recommends 21 names for gallantry awards

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham