Nation Current Affairs 15 Aug 2019 Video: Ladakh BJP MP ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Video: Ladakh BJP MP Namgyal steals show again, dances on I-Day

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Aug 15, 2019, 12:03 pm IST
Updated Aug 15, 2019, 12:06 pm IST
Namgyal was greeted with a parade on his return to Ladakh earlier this week.
In the 28-second video, Namgyal was seen wearing sunglasses and a dark brown 'goucha' (traditional Ladakhi dress for men), and leading a line of fellow dancers. (Photo: Screengrab)
 In the 28-second video, Namgyal was seen wearing sunglasses and a dark brown 'goucha' (traditional Ladakhi dress for men), and leading a line of fellow dancers. (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: The BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal whose speech in support of the government's move to scrap Article 370 went viral and earned praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrated India's 73rd Independence Day with a short dance that was caught on video by news agency ANI.

In the 28-second video, Namgyal was seen wearing sunglasses and a dark brown 'goucha' (traditional Ladakhi dress for men), and leading a line of fellow dancers.

 

Tsering Namgyal, 34, emerged a hit on social media after a Lok Sabha speech backing the government's contentious decision to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

Namgyal was greeted with a parade on his return to Ladakh earlier this week. He posted a video of himself waving the Indian flag and dancing, again.

In a tweet, PM Modi gave a shout-out to the Ladakhi politician, saying he had coherently presented aspirations of people of the region in his speech.

 

...
Tags: 73rd independence day, jamyang tsering namgyal, article 370, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Only four-minutes short of his longest Independence Day speech delivered in 2016, today's 92-minute long address touched upon wide-varieties of the subject and showcased a five-year road-map of his government's ongoing term. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

PM Modi's maiden I-Day address of second term also his second-longest

The solidarity team had made a short video about their visit, and it was to be screened during the press conference. (Photo: Representational)

Deserted streets, worried faces: Activists claim situation 'not normal' in Kashmir

Gehlot said that when the Congress was in opposition in the state, it maintained its pressure on the BJP government in the interest of people. (Photo: File)

Congress-led governments contributed a lot for India's development: Ashok Gehlot

The girls also gave sweets to the chief minister and put a 'tilak' on his forehead, according to an official statement. (Photo: PTI)

5 girls tie rakhis to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi's maiden I-Day address of second term also his second-longest

Only four-minutes short of his longest Independence Day speech delivered in 2016, today's 92-minute long address touched upon wide-varieties of the subject and showcased a five-year road-map of his government's ongoing term. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

Mia Khalifa reveals the money she made in Adult film industry; find out

Mia Khalifa.
 

'Will tie rakhi to cows on Raksha Bandhan,' says UP BJP leader Bhukkal Nawab

He said the event would underline the bond between man and cows and also create awareness against cow slaughter. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets snazzier

The new colour options are based on the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Bullet 350 ES.
 

Massive 2019 iPhone leak exposes Apple’s future plans

Apple will be launching the next-generation iPhones with the Pro moniker.
 

Hyundai cars to cost less in August with offers on popular models

Hyundai is offering a cumulative discount of Rs 95,000 on the Grand i10 and Xcent.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP cops ban ‘namaz or aarti’ on roads to prevent hindrance of traffic

Uttar Pradesh police has issued directives barring any

On 73rd I-Day, PM Modi makes fresh pitch for simultaneous elections

During his address to the nation on the 73rd Independence Day, he said today, India is talking about simultaneous polls which is a good thing. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

In 5 years, hope world recognises positive decisions he made: PM’s sister Shaikh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rakhi sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, like every year, wishes the very best for her brother on Rakha Bandhan being celebrated on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Safeguarding 'fundamentals' of country essential: Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday reminded the country of its diversity and the need to hold on to it while wishing the nation on its 73rd Independence Day. (Photo: File)

J&K Guv unfurls tricolour in Srinagar, says regional identity not at stake

After unfurling the flag, Malik inspected the parade of para-military forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham