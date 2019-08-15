Nation Current Affairs 15 Aug 2019 UP cops ban ‘namaz ...
UP cops ban ‘namaz or aarti’ on roads to prevent hindrance of traffic

Published Aug 15, 2019, 11:07 am IST
Earlier, similar directives were issued in Aligarh after Hindu organisations were holding 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital on roads.
 Uttar Pradesh police has issued directives barring any "spill-over" of religious activities, like offering of 'namaz' and 'aarti', on roads in the state, citing hindrance to movement of traffic. (Representational Image)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police has issued directives barring any "spill-over" of religious activities, like offering of ''namaz'' and ''aarti'', on roads in the state, citing hindrance to movement of traffic.

Earlier, similar directives were issued in Aligarh after Hindu organisations had given a call for holding ''Hanuman Chalisa'' recital on roads. They were protesting the offering of Friday namaz on roads by Muslim congregations near mosques.

 

"Directives have been issued to ensure that the spill-over of activities like namaz or aarti do not come on the roads hindering movement of vehicular traffic and this will be implemented all over the state," Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Om Prakash Singh said Wednesday.

The DGP said that verbal orders have also been issued to organise peace committee meetings to see that this directive is enforced in a harmonious manner.

Referring to similar directives which are already in place in Aligarh and Meerut districts, he said these will be extended to all cities and towns in the state and expressed the hope that it will have a good impact.

Objecting to offering of Friday prayers on roads, Hindu organisations had announced that they too will hold ''Hanuman Chalisa'' recital on roads following which Aligarh district administration had taken a tough stand and banned all such practices on roads to ensure peace and order.

