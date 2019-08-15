Nation Current Affairs 15 Aug 2019 Telangana will beat ...
Telangana will beat B’luru in IT exports: KT Rama Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 15, 2019, 1:22 am IST
Updated Aug 15, 2019, 1:22 am IST
He said that as most IT companies were located in the western part of the city.
 KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti working president K.T. Rama Rao said on Tuesday that Hyderabad would beat Bengaluru in IT exports in the current year. While inaugurating a private real estate firm in the city, he said that IT exports increased from Rs 52,000 crore to Rs 1.09 lakh crore in the last five years of TRS rule.

Mr Rama Rao said that Hyderabad was now witnessing real development and most software companies and construction companies saw the city as being suitable for IT and real estate sectors. He said that the state government was contemplating a 'Look East' policy so that new companies can be established in the eastern part of the city.

 

Pointing out that only 36 per cent of the people were using public transport in the city, Mr Rama Rao reiterated that Metro Rail service would be extended to Shamshabad.

