Telangana: Maoist posters urge people to observe Independence Day as 'black day'

ANI
Published Aug 15, 2019, 8:02 pm IST
Updated Aug 15, 2019, 8:02 pm IST
The posters were found lying in the Gandhi Centre area in Cherla Mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem.
CPI (Maoist) party observes Martyrs commemoration week from 28 July to 3 August every year. (Photo: ANI)
Bhadradri Kothagudem: Posters of the CPI Maoist state committee urging people in Telangana to consider Independence Day as 'black day' were found in the town of Cherla Mandal on Thursday.

The posters were found lying in the Gandhi Centre area in Cherla Mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem.

 

Last month wall posters and pamphlets asking people to participate in CPI (Maoist) martyrs commemoration week had surfaced in R Kottagudem and Satyanarayanapuram villages.

Similar posters were also found in Veerabhadravaram village in Mulugu district of the state. These posters were released in the name of Vajedu committee of CPI (Maoist).

CPI (Maoist) party observes Martyrs commemoration week from 28 July to 3 August every year.

Tags: maoist, communist party of india, independence day, black day, bhadradri kothagudem
Location: India, Telangana


