President Ram Nath Kovind hails Centre move on Kashmir

PTI
Published Aug 15, 2019, 1:20 am IST
Updated Aug 15, 2019, 1:20 am IST
People of Jammu and Kashmir will immensely benefit from the revocation of provisions of Article 370.
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday expressed confidence that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will immensely benefit from the revocation of provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to the erstwhile state and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

Delivering his address to the nation on the eve of the Independence Day, Mr Kovind also said the changes made in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh recently would enable the people to access and enjoy the same rights, same privileges and same facilities as their fellow citizens in the rest of the country.

 

“...I am confident that the recent changes made in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh would be of immense benefit to those regions,” the President said.     

“The changes in Jammu and Kashmir will enable the people to access and enjoy the same rights, same privileges and same facilities as their fellow citizens in the rest of the country,” Kovind said in the address on the eve of the 73rd Independence Day.

The Modi government announced on August 5 the removal of some provisions of Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Tags: ram nath kovind, article 370, union territories
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


