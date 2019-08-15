Lady forester Chole Anitha beaten by MLA’s kin gets medal

Hyderabad: Kagaznagar Forest Range Officer (FRO) Chole Anitha, who was brutally attacked by the brother of the TRS's Sirpur MLA and his henchmen recently, has been awarded the K.V.S. Babu IFS Memorial Gold Medal Award.

The officer will receive the award and a cash price at the Dulapally Academy on Independence Day.

“I dedicate the medal to the forest department in recognition of the service rendered. The medal illustrates the hard work of the officers and uplifts the department that has been working to conserve the green cover in the state,” said Ms Anitha.

She was nominated for the award by Kagaznagar forest divisional officer (FDO) M. Raja Ramana Reddy.

Got support from every corners: Anitha

“I have received immense support from my family, the department and the government post the incident. Through this award, the department has been recognised for the relentless work we do,” said Ms Anitha who has served six years in the Asifabad forest sector.

In June this year, the forest range officer was brutally beaten with sticks by ex-ZP chairman Krishna Konappa despite a heavy police presence in Sarsala village in the Kaghaznagar Range. The attack was occurred when carrying out plantation work.