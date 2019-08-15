Kerala floods: Toll mounts to 104, 36 missing

On August 14, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of people who lost their lives due to floods in the state. (Photo: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Toll due to floods on Thursday afternoon mounted to 104, according to data of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

KSDMA has released a district-wise data between August 8 and August 15 till 3 pm in which it stated that 36 people were still missing across the rain-ravaged state while 35 injured due to flood-related incidents.

Malappuram remained the most affected district where 43 people have lost their lives so far. Among 14 affected-districts, 17 deaths were reported from Kozhikode, 12 from Wayanad, and 9 from Kannur.

According to data, a total of 1,75,373 people are staying at 1,057 rescue and relief camps across the state.

On August 14, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of people who lost their lives due to floods in the state.

IMD has predicted "heavy rainfall" at isolated parts over Kerala this week. The Meteorological Department has also advised fishermen not to venture into those areas.