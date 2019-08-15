Nation Current Affairs 15 Aug 2019 Jagan Mohan Reddy ho ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan Mohan Reddy hoists tri-colour in Vijayawada, briefs about various schemes

ANI
Published Aug 15, 2019, 2:53 pm IST
Updated Aug 15, 2019, 3:05 pm IST
CM Reddy said, 'Freedom struggle is not just mere topic to read in history books instead it is great force that leads us to a good path.'
‘British rule ended on August 15, 1947. But all other disparities are still continuing. What is our position in human development indices?’ the chief minister asked. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘British rule ended on August 15, 1947. But all other disparities are still continuing. What is our position in human development indices?’ the chief minister asked. (Photo: ANI)

Vijaywada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hoisted the tri-colour on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day here on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, Reddy said, the freedom struggle is not just a mere topic to read in history books instead it is the great force that leads us to a good path.

 

Speaking about the challenges the country faces, Andhra Pradesh chief minister said, "Even today political, economic, social disparities exist. 27 per cent of Indians are uneducated. In Andhra Pradesh, it is 33 per cent. India has highest dropouts who don't complete even graduation when compared to BRICS countries. Andhra Pradesh is lesser-educated when compared to many states of the country."

"British rule ended on August 15, 1947. But all other disparities are still continuing. What is our position in human development indices?" the chief minister asked.

The Chief Minister further said, "Agriculture, industries, service sectors saw much development, but corruption and middleman system is much more rampant. We have to change the political system which has no values. For that, we announced 'Navaratnas'."

"We have made acts to give share nominated posts and contracts to those who didn't yet get economic, social and political freedom. We asked power companies to reduce power tariffs. We asked contractors to reduce the cost of tenders quoted during the previous government, which was escalated for commissions. We have called for 75 per cent employment to locals in industries. Many are lamenting on these decisions. But we did not deter, as these decisions are in public interest," he said.

Speaking about policies of the state government, Reddy said, "Andhra Pradesh is the first state to form Backward Class (BC) commission on a permanent basis. BC does not symbolises backward class, but backbone class."

"We are providing 50 per cent reservation in nominated works and posts for BC, SC, ST, minorities. They are enacted in our first budget sessions. First time in India, we enacted 50 per cent reservation for women in government nominated works and posts," Reddy said.

"We shut down all belt shops that sell liquor. From October 1, government alone will run liquor shops," he said.

"We enacted school education regulation and monitoring commission to change corporate education culture. We enacted judicial preview for irrigation and infrastructure contracts and introduced the reverse tendering system. Government purchases worth more than Rs 1 crore will be made online," he said.

Speaking about his government initiatives for agriculture in the state, Reddy said, "We decided to give Rs 84,000 crores crop loans from banks from this year. They will be interest-free if paid in time. We are giving 9 hours uninterrupted power supply for more than 60 per cent agriculture. We set up a market stabilization fund with Rs 3,000 crore. We took steps to repay Rs 384 crores to clear loans made by the previous government. We constituted Agriculture Mission. We are going to pay compensation for farmers who die accidentally or by committing suicide."

"The previous government did not clear loans to the tune of Rs 960 crores in collecting paddy. We will pay for that. Rs 2000 crores input subsidies will be released in this FY 18-19," he said.

"Under 'Rytu Bharosa' scheme, we are going to pay Rs 12,500 for every farmer from coming rabi season, i.e., October 2019. Total 55 lakh farmers including 16 lakh tenet farmers will be paid almost Rs 8,750 crores. This is history in the entire nation," the chief minister said.

"We are planning to divert Godavari waters to Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam reservoirs. For the 'Jala Yagnam' project works we will spend more than Rs 13,500 crores," he said.

"We are setting up village/ward secretariats for achieving gram Swarajya. One volunteer for every 50 families will be deployed with an honorarium of Rs 5,000. Thus we are going to provide 4 lakh jobs. It is a record in Indian history. There will be 50 per cent women in those volunteers," he added.

The Chief Minister further said, "Revolutionary "Amma Odi" (mother's lap) scheme will be launched from January 26. Every poor mother sending her children to school will be rewarded with Rs 15,000. We have increased welfare pensions from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,250. Rs 250 will be increased in next 3 years. Then pension will increase to Rs 3,000."

Welfare pension eligibility age is reduced from 65 to 60 years. This is benefitting 5 lakh more people, he said.

"YSR Arogyasri" scheme is applicable to all those people with annual income less than Rs 5 lakhs and incur medical bill more than Rs 1,000. All of their medical expenses will be borne by the state government," he added.

...
Tags: independence day, jagan mohan reddy, andhra pradesh, ysrcp
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Meanwhile, earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in Delhi and addressed the nation. (Photo: ANI)

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi unfurls tricolour in Hyderabad

The school staff rushed them to a local hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. (Photo: Representational)

2 students electrocuted ahead of flag hoisting in Gujarat school

Greeting people during the Independence Day celebrations at the RSS headquarters here in Maharashtra, he said, 'Article 370 could be removed because the entire society made a resolution, so on this day we renew that resolve again.' (Photo: File)

Bhagwat hails country's leadership, society for abrogation of Art 370

Earlier this month, Parliament had revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act 2019, reorganizing the state in two Union Territories--Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it. (Photo: ANI)

Ram Madhav extends Independence Day greetings from Ladakh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi's maiden I-Day address of second term also his second-longest

Only four-minutes short of his longest Independence Day speech delivered in 2016, today's 92-minute long address touched upon wide-varieties of the subject and showcased a five-year road-map of his government's ongoing term. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

Mia Khalifa reveals the money she made in Adult film industry; find out

Mia Khalifa.
 

'Will tie rakhi to cows on Raksha Bandhan,' says UP BJP leader Bhukkal Nawab

He said the event would underline the bond between man and cows and also create awareness against cow slaughter. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets snazzier

The new colour options are based on the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Bullet 350 ES.
 

Massive 2019 iPhone leak exposes Apple’s future plans

Apple will be launching the next-generation iPhones with the Pro moniker.
 

Hyundai cars to cost less in August with offers on popular models

Hyundai is offering a cumulative discount of Rs 95,000 on the Grand i10 and Xcent.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi unfurls tricolour in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in Delhi and addressed the nation. (Photo: ANI)

2 students electrocuted ahead of flag hoisting in Gujarat school

The school staff rushed them to a local hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. (Photo: Representational)

Bhagwat hails country's leadership, society for abrogation of Art 370

Greeting people during the Independence Day celebrations at the RSS headquarters here in Maharashtra, he said, 'Article 370 could be removed because the entire society made a resolution, so on this day we renew that resolve again.' (Photo: File)

Ram Madhav extends Independence Day greetings from Ladakh

Earlier this month, Parliament had revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act 2019, reorganizing the state in two Union Territories--Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it. (Photo: ANI)

Uttarakhand: CM extends Independence Day greetings; pays respect to freedom fighters

Rawat, while addressing the locals on the occasion, congratulated the cricket authority of the state after the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand got the full membership of BCCI on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham