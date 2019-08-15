Nation Current Affairs 15 Aug 2019 J&K Guv unfurls tric ...
Nation, Current Affairs

J&K Guv unfurls tricolour in Srinagar, says regional identity not at stake

PTI
Published Aug 15, 2019, 10:22 am IST
Updated Aug 15, 2019, 11:01 am IST
Restrictions were put in place here in the wake of the abrogation of the special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.
After unfurling the flag, Malik inspected the parade of para-military forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police. (Photo: ANI)
 After unfurling the flag, Malik inspected the parade of para-military forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: Governor Satya Pal Malik hoisted the national tricolour at the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium here in the first Independence Day celebration in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of its special status.

On the occasion, Malik called the Centre's decision to abrogate Art 370 a historic one.

 

"The changes that the Central Government has brought are not only historic but also open a new door for the development of the people of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh," he said addressing the gathering here.

The Governor assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that their identity is not at stake and has not been tampered with.

He added that the constitution of India allows different regional identities to flourish.

After unfurling the flag, Malik inspected the parade of para-military forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police. Restrictions were put in place here in the wake of the abrogation of the special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Principal Secretary in the Jammu and Kashmir administration Rohit Kansal had said restrictions were eased out in various parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar city, where peace prevailed on Wednesday. He, however, said reasonable restrictions are put in place to maintain the law and order situation in the Valley.

The situation in Kashmir continued to be calm since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 as no major incidents were reported and due to this, the government has given further relaxation in prohibitory orders in many areas, the officer had said.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, article 370, satya pal malik, kashmir issue
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


Latest From Nation

Uttar Pradesh police has issued directives barring any

UP cops ban ‘namaz or aarti’ on roads to prevent hindrance of traffic

A group of children present on the occasion greeted Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh who presented them sweets. (Photo: ANI)

Sonia Gandhi unfurls national flag at Congress headquarters

During his address to the nation on the 73rd Independence Day, he said today, India is talking about simultaneous polls which is a good thing. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

On 73rd I-Day, PM Modi makes fresh pitch for simultaneous elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rakhi sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, like every year, wishes the very best for her brother on Rakha Bandhan being celebrated on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

In 5 years, hope world recognises positive decisions he made: PM’s sister Shaikh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Massive 2019 iPhone leak exposes Apple’s future plans

Apple will be launching the next-generation iPhones with the Pro moniker.
 

Hyundai cars to cost less in August with offers on popular models

Hyundai is offering a cumulative discount of Rs 95,000 on the Grand i10 and Xcent.
 

Crazy ‘iPhone Pro’ leak confirms Apple’s flagship handset

Does Apple have a surprise for us this year?
 

Google wishes India 73 years of Independence with historic doodle

It was created by Shaivalini Kumar which depicted traditional motifs from Indian textiles evoking the complex yet harmonious "patchwork" of Indian culture, ranging from education, to the arts, to courage and compassion. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Fresh iPhone 11 leak reveals Apple’s shady tactics

Apple will still sell its iPhone with a paltry 64GB of storage.
 

LGBTQ creators sue YouTube over alleged discrimination

It further states that YouTube's regulation of speech has resulted in top quality and protected LGBTQ+ content getting restricted while homophobic are free to post obscene content. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP cops ban ‘namaz or aarti’ on roads to prevent hindrance of traffic

Uttar Pradesh police has issued directives barring any

On 73rd I-Day, PM Modi makes fresh pitch for simultaneous elections

During his address to the nation on the 73rd Independence Day, he said today, India is talking about simultaneous polls which is a good thing. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

In 5 years, hope world recognises positive decisions he made: PM’s sister Shaikh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rakhi sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, like every year, wishes the very best for her brother on Rakha Bandhan being celebrated on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Safeguarding 'fundamentals' of country essential: Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday reminded the country of its diversity and the need to hold on to it while wishing the nation on its 73rd Independence Day. (Photo: File)

'If Article 370 so essential, then why did it remain temporary?': PM Modi slams Cong

'Abrogating Article 370 is an important step in fulfilling Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's dream for a united India,' Modi added. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham