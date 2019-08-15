Nation Current Affairs 15 Aug 2019 Free rides for women ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Free rides for women in DTC buses from October 29: Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
Published Aug 15, 2019, 12:25 pm IST
Updated Aug 15, 2019, 12:25 pm IST
He made the announcement at the Delhi government’s Independence Day event at Chhatrasal Stadium.
'On the day of Raksha Bandhan, I want to give gift to our sisters that there will be free rides for women on all DTC,'Kejriwal said. (Photo: File)
 'On the day of Raksha Bandhan, I want to give gift to our sisters that there will be free rides for women on all DTC,'Kejriwal said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday that rides on DTC and cluster buses will be free for women from October 29 on the occasion of Bhaiya Dooj.

He made the announcement at the Delhi government’s Independence Day event at Chhatrasal Stadium.

 

“On the day of Raksha Bandhan, I want to give gift to our sisters that there will be free rides for women on all DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) and cluster buses from October 29, which will ensure their safety,” Kejriwal said.

...
Tags: arvind kejriwal, 73rd independence day, dtc buses, raksha bandhan
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Only four-minutes short of his longest Independence Day speech delivered in 2016, today's 92-minute long address touched upon wide-varieties of the subject and showcased a five-year road-map of his government's ongoing term. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

PM Modi's maiden I-Day address of second term also his second-longest

The solidarity team had made a short video about their visit, and it was to be screened during the press conference. (Photo: Representational)

Deserted streets, worried faces: Activists claim situation 'not normal' in Kashmir

Gehlot said that when the Congress was in opposition in the state, it maintained its pressure on the BJP government in the interest of people. (Photo: File)

Congress-led governments contributed a lot for India's development: Ashok Gehlot

The girls also gave sweets to the chief minister and put a 'tilak' on his forehead, according to an official statement. (Photo: PTI)

5 girls tie rakhis to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi's maiden I-Day address of second term also his second-longest

Only four-minutes short of his longest Independence Day speech delivered in 2016, today's 92-minute long address touched upon wide-varieties of the subject and showcased a five-year road-map of his government's ongoing term. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

Mia Khalifa reveals the money she made in Adult film industry; find out

Mia Khalifa.
 

'Will tie rakhi to cows on Raksha Bandhan,' says UP BJP leader Bhukkal Nawab

He said the event would underline the bond between man and cows and also create awareness against cow slaughter. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets snazzier

The new colour options are based on the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Bullet 350 ES.
 

Massive 2019 iPhone leak exposes Apple’s future plans

Apple will be launching the next-generation iPhones with the Pro moniker.
 

Hyundai cars to cost less in August with offers on popular models

Hyundai is offering a cumulative discount of Rs 95,000 on the Grand i10 and Xcent.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Video: Ladakh BJP MP Namgyal steals show again, dances on I-Day

In the 28-second video, Namgyal was seen wearing sunglasses and a dark brown 'goucha' (traditional Ladakhi dress for men), and leading a line of fellow dancers. (Photo: Screengrab)

UP cops ban ‘namaz or aarti’ on roads to prevent hindrance of traffic

Uttar Pradesh police has issued directives barring any

On 73rd I-Day, PM Modi makes fresh pitch for simultaneous elections

During his address to the nation on the 73rd Independence Day, he said today, India is talking about simultaneous polls which is a good thing. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

In 5 years, hope world recognises positive decisions he made: PM’s sister Shaikh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rakhi sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, like every year, wishes the very best for her brother on Rakha Bandhan being celebrated on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Safeguarding 'fundamentals' of country essential: Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday reminded the country of its diversity and the need to hold on to it while wishing the nation on its 73rd Independence Day. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham