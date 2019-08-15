Nation Current Affairs 15 Aug 2019 Children bear brunt ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Children bear brunt of stone-pelting in J&K

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published Aug 15, 2019, 2:07 am IST
Updated Aug 15, 2019, 2:07 am IST
UT administration terms them very minor incidents.
Several victims, including women and children, of stone-pelting and pellet firing visit the hospitals in J&K in the wake of the clampdown in the state.
 Several victims, including women and children, of stone-pelting and pellet firing visit the hospitals in J&K in the wake of the clampdown in the state.

Srinagar: It was Id-uz-Zuha. Muneefa, 4, was adamant she would go out with her father, who was stepping out to buy essentials, for a ride on two-wheeler. A resident of Safa Kadal in downtown Srinagar, she sat in front of the vehicle while her father rode to a nearby shop.

In a nearby lane, locals were protesting and, sensing danger, her father quickly turned back home when a sharp piece of stone hit her eye. A security personnel nearby, who was trying to chase away trouble makers, had used a slingshot to target the protesters. It missed the malefactors, and hit Muneefa in the eye.

 

This was on August 12 — when the Kashmir Valley was forced to celebrate Id under stringent restrictions.

Muneefa was admitted to the SHMS Hospital on that day and discharged on Wednesday morning. The four-year-old will now have to frequently visit doctors until her eyesight is restored.

While victims of stone pelting and pellet firing have been frequenting wards no. 7 and 8 of the SHMS here, the Jammu and Kashmir administration continues to be in the denial mode, saying these are “localised and very minor incidents” all through.

On Tuesday evening, four more Kashmiri youth, who had suffered pellet gun wounds, were discharged, clearly pointing out that all is not well in the Valley, except on main thoroughfares of Srinagar ever since the Centre abrogated Article 370.

“Muneefa suffered a deep injury in her right eye. She was in terrible pain when she was admitted. The poor child was celebrating Id but ended up in the hospital,” one of the doctors, who attended on her, told Deccan Chronicle. She was discharged but will have to come back for regular check-ups.

“She has lost her vision,” the doctor, who requested anonymity, said.

All the doctors under the Ophthalmology department have been told by their higher-ups not to interact with the media, or else face action.

Nine-year-old Mursaleen was seen sitting with his mother Ruhi in ward No. 8. Wearing black glasses, the boy was in excruciating pain even as the doctors were attending to him.

“We had gone to the market in our Alto car to buy some essentials as few shops had opened in the evening. While returning, there was heavy stone pelting and we were trapped between the stone-pelters and security forces. A boulder hurled by a protester landed on the windscreen and it was smashed completely. The glass pieces went flying around, a splinter pierced the eye of my son. Soon after the incident, we rushed him to SHMS for treatment. The doctors say he has lost vision but with surgery, they are hopeful he will regain it,” a worried Ruhi told this correspondent.

She regretted taking out her son with her to the market.

“Children have nothing to do at home and schools are closed, so they insist on coming out at any given opportunity,” she said, holding back tears of regret.
Scared doctors were not willing to disclose exact number of stone-pelting and pellet gun victims who were admitted and underwent treatment at the hospital. They say that five to 10 victims are coming in every day.

The hospital authorities have appointed the Principal of Government Medical College Dr Parvez Shah as the spokesperson but when approached, he refused to meet after being told that the information sought was regarding stone pelting and pellet gun victims.

“Over the last 10 days since the lockdown, children have been the worst affected. Since all the schools are shut, they are forced to stay at home. They have no entertainment and cannot go out to play as restrictions are in force. It is affecting the psyche of children badly as they have nothing to do. Those who ventured out, like Muneefa and Mursaleen, look what happened to them,” a senior lady doctor said.

She said that while doctors are leaving homes for work, the children are forcing them to stay back.

“At nights, the children are not able to sleep in their rooms and all families are sleeping together in one room for fear that something untoward may happen.

When we have to visit hospitals, they are adamant that we leave our jobs and stay back home. They feel that we will be safe if we stay back home”, she said.

Two more lady doctors working in the dermatology ward shared their experience with the security forces, who they alleged have been harassing them in the name of checks.

“There are 15 ambulances in the hospital. While most of the staff is unable to attend work due to restrictions, we doctors are dependent on ambulances to pick us up. But security forces who stop the ambulances at multiple checkpoints ask so many questions and check the vehicles so many times that we feel we should return home. But patients need us and therefore we are bearing with attitude security forces, who view us with suspicion,” they said.

Locals complain that though the administration has ensured that emergency services will not be affected, they find it extremely difficult to reach the hospital as security forces do not allow them easy access to the hospitals.

...
Tags: stone-pelting, kashmir valley


Latest From Nation

Inmates at the relief camp in Valiyathura Government UP School.

Thiruvananthapuram: Chickenpox at relief camp

Sources said that Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to hold meeting with political parties of the Telugu states to discuss the issue.

BJP banks on rejig of seats in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Vendors keep their wares secured against rain in Marine Drive Walkway on Wednesday.

Kerala: Heavy rain continues in dist

A stitch in time saves livelihood of hundreds of weavers.

Women weave in resilience



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jaisalmer: Indian Army team ranks first in Stage IV of international competition

Indian Army is participating in the competition for the first time as hosts and their stupendous performance is a true reflection of their highest standards of physical fitness, training and professionalism. (Photo: ANI)
 

Are you calling 'Pooja'? Dream Girl makers receive over 75,000 calls on IVR number

Dream Girl's first look featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.
 

Hyundai Venue Knocks Maruti Vitara Brezza off top spot

Vitara Brezza saw month-on-month decline in its sales of more than 40 per cent.
 

Telangana school forces 180 girl students to get hair cut to save water

Other students in the school too agreed with Akhila's statement and added that some of them had even been punished by their family members for cutting their hair. (Photo: ANI)
 

Priyanka Chopra reveals what Nick Jonas likes to do each morning; read here

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Surprising Apple iPhone 11 launch details leak

The new iPhone 11 handsets will hit shelves in the second week of September. (Photo: CultofMac)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nation to honour 132 heroes today

Ram Nath Kovind.

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Jaisalmer: Indian Army team ranks first in Stage IV of international competition

Indian Army is participating in the competition for the first time as hosts and their stupendous performance is a true reflection of their highest standards of physical fitness, training and professionalism. (Photo: ANI)

Advani suffering from viral fever, no flag-hoisting at his residence tomorrow

The 91-year-old former deputy prime minister and co-founder of the BJP had on August 7 visited the residence of former external affairs minister late Sushma Swaraj to pay his last respects. (Photo: File)

BSF to get 6 more floating border outposts in the Sundarbans by 2022

Sharing the roadmap he added, ‘From 2020 onwards these FBOPs would start arriving. Hopefully by 2022, these would available in the Sundarbans. It will take the total number of FBOPs to nine then.’ (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham