BS Yediyurappa's quick fix for city infrastructure: A whole new BDA

BENGALURU: Facing the city's ire over unfinished civic projects, crumbling infrastructure and garbage, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, at a meeting with MPs and MLAs on Bengaluru development, announced the setting up of a separate development authority for the city, that could over ride the present BDA.

"I have obtained a feedback from MLAs and MPs about burgeoning traffic, the garbage mess and other civic issues. We have to reduce traffic congestion by implementing the suburban rail project and widen the Outer Ring Road and Peripheral Ring Road. The government will accord priority to the development of satellite towns to decongest traffic", Mr. Yediyurappa said after the meeting.

The CM said he was considering extending Namma Metro to Tavarekere on Magadi Road and Old Madras Road. Alternative drinking water projects toslake Bengaluru's thirst from water sources like river Hemavathi, Mekedatu and the Yettinahole project will also be looked into.