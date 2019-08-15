Nation Current Affairs 15 Aug 2019 Amit Shah to address ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amit Shah to address first public meeting in Jind after abrogation of Article 370

ANI
Published Aug 15, 2019, 8:46 am IST
Updated Aug 15, 2019, 8:47 am IST
His rally is being considered as BJP's launch of the election campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls.
Elections to the 90-member Assembly are due in the state later this year. (Photo: File)
  Elections to the 90-member Assembly are due in the state later this year. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah is all set to address his first public meeting after the Centre scrapped Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir at Haryana's Jind on August 16, a day after 73rd Independence Day.

His rally is being considered as BJP's launch of the election campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls. Elections to the 90-member Assembly are due in the state later this year.

 

"This would be Shah's first rally after the abrogation of Article 370. So people and party cadres are enthusiastic about it," Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala told ANI.

He said the people across four adjoining districts would attend the rally, which is going to witness a record presence.

The rally has been organised by former Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh at the Eklavya Stadium where he had joined the BJP in 2014.

Besides Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister and Haryana's election in-charges Narendra Singh Tomar and several other senior leaders would attend the rally.

Shah's rally assumes significance as it is happening ahead of the announcement of dates for the Haryana assembly elections.

Shah through this rally would charge the party workers and also set the tone of the party's election campaign.

Dronacharya Awardee Mahavir Singh Phogat and his Olympian daughter Babit had recently joined the BJP. Several other leaders have joined the saffron camp ahead of the election.

Under the leadership of Khattar, the BJP swept all 10 parliamentary seats with 58 per cent vote share in 2019 General Elections.

In 2014 elections, BJP had won 47 of the in 90-member Assembly seats dethroning two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and decimated the Congress to just 15 seats.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC) secured 19 and 2 seats respectively.

This election Haryana is going to witness a multi-cornered contest as the Congress is all set to contest alone. The INLD is also likely to contest the elections all alone.

Newly formed Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) of former MP Dushyant Chautala recently forged an alliance with the BSP.

...
Tags: amit shah, article 370, 73rd independence day
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

It was created by Shaivalini Kumar which depicted traditional motifs from Indian textiles evoking the complex yet harmonious

Google wishes India 73 years of Independence with historic doodle

'Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Sri Lanka during his second term as PM,' Sri Lankan Tourism Minister John Amaratunga said. (Photo: ANI)

Easter-bombing caused a huge loss to tourism industry: Sri Lankan Minister

He talked about a host of issues, ranging from his government’s landmark decision on Jammu and Kashmir to the flood-hit parts of the country. (Photo: ANI)

Here are PM Modi's top quotes from his Independence Day address

As Karnataka continues to battle monsoon fury, the death toll on Wednesday mounted to 61, according to the data released by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). (Photo: File)

Death toll mounts to 61 as Karnataka continues to battle monsoon fury



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google wishes India 73 years of Independence with historic doodle

It was created by Shaivalini Kumar which depicted traditional motifs from Indian textiles evoking the complex yet harmonious "patchwork" of Indian culture, ranging from education, to the arts, to courage and compassion. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Fresh iPhone 11 leak reveals Apple’s shady tactics

Apple will still sell its iPhone with a paltry 64GB of storage.
 

LGBTQ creators sue YouTube over alleged discrimination

It further states that YouTube's regulation of speech has resulted in top quality and protected LGBTQ+ content getting restricted while homophobic are free to post obscene content. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jaisalmer: Indian Army team ranks first in Stage IV of international competition

Indian Army is participating in the competition for the first time as hosts and their stupendous performance is a true reflection of their highest standards of physical fitness, training and professionalism. (Photo: ANI)
 

Are you calling 'Pooja'? Dream Girl makers receive over 75,000 calls on IVR number

Dream Girl's first look featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.
 

Hyundai Venue Knocks Maruti Vitara Brezza off top spot

Vitara Brezza saw month-on-month decline in its sales of more than 40 per cent.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt to challenge Pehlu Khan lynching verdict: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

The chief minister took to Twitter to assert that his government is committed to ensuring justice and said that stringent anti-lynching laws have been enacted in the state. (Photo: File)

I-Day in mind, restrictions to continue for some time in Kashmir, say officials

He said further relaxations in prohibitory orders have been given in a large number of areas, including Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat on the occasion of Independence Day on Thursday, prior to the flag hoisting at the Red Fort. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

One nation, one Constitution spirit has become a reality: PM in I-Day speech

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Wild elephants damage crops in Srikakulam dist

Representational Image (Photo: KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham