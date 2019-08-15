Nation Current Affairs 15 Aug 2019 Amid threats, securi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amid threats, securitymen in J&K gear up for Independence Day

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 15, 2019, 1:57 am IST
Updated Aug 15, 2019, 1:57 am IST
Sources said that the relaxation of restrictions in Kashmir Valley will completely depend on the situation on Independence Day.
Security personnel patrol in Jammu on Tuesday ahead of the 73rd Independence Day. (Photo: PTI)
Srinagar: Amid fears of a terror strike, the highest-ever security is in place in the Kashmir Valley as the country looks forward to celebrate the Independence Day.

Last-minute strategies are being finalised by the security forces whose primary concern for Thursday would be to thwart any attack by fidayeen (suicide attacker) or an IED attack on security forces.

 

In fact, as a precaution for the grand Independence Day celebrations at Sher-I-Kashmir stadium to be attended by Governor Satyapal Malik and other government officials, security agencies issued passes even to their own personnel to ensure terrorists do not sneak in wearing army or para-military fatigues.

While the presence of 200-odd terrorists in the Valley is a major concern, sources say amongst them, there are 16 top commanders of various terror outfits including Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen — who are experts in assembling Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and might plant them on routes frequented by security forces. “We are on a high alert and hope August 15 will pass off peacefully. All arrangements are in place,” Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh told Deccan Chronicle even as he reviewed the security situation with senior officials from the Army, CRPF and BSF.

Sources said that the relaxation of restrictions in Kashmir Valley will completely depend on the situation on Independence Day. “We will assess the situation depending on how it goes on Thursday. But we may not ease restrictions entirely. In case a decision is taken to restore communication, we will first do it in peaceful areas, like Srinagar and extend it to other areas in a phased manner. Similar will be the case with movement of people. Everything will be phase wise,” sources said, adding that there is still no clarity as to how and when the restrictions should be relaxed. “The first priority is to ensure a peaceful August 15 and all other things will be decided later,” they said.

...
Tags: terror strike, independence day, ied attack
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


