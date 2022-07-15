YSRC govt works for 1.5 crore poor families: Jagan

Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sits inside an auto-rickshaw at the launch of the Vahanamitra Scheme during a public meeting at AU Engineering College grounds in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (Photos by Arrangement)

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy said on Friday, “Ours is not a government like the previous TD dispensation that worked for four rich people. Our government will ensure the welfare of the 1.5 crore families in the state, individual to individual.”

Addressing a large gathering under the banner of the YSR Vahana Mitra’s Rs 10,000 per beneficiary fund dispersal programme at AU Engineering College grounds here, Jagan said four rich people owning two newspapers, three TV channels and one `dattaputrudu’ (adopted son) supported the TD government that exploited and robbed the society during the five years of the TD rule.

“During Chandrababu's tenure, it was a Dochuko-Panchuko (rob and share) culture. Now, there is no such looting by the government or sharing of the spoils of power. I don’t have media channels to back me as was the case with Chandrababu Naidu and others. I only believe in God's grace and people’s love.”

“Compare the rules of the present government and the previous TD government before you you take your decision to vote the next time,” Jagan said in an obvious reference to the assembly polls in 2024.

On the Vahana Mitra programme, the CM said the government disbursed a total of Rs 1026 crore including Rs 261.52 crore this time to as many as 2.62 lakh beneficiaries across the state. The government gave Rs 40,000 to each beneficiary family from this amount, he said.

Jagan said that during the previous term of Chandrababu, around Rs 50 crore was collected from auto drivers between 2014 and 2019, in the form of fines and challans. But, the YSRC government collected only 11 crore from them on these counts so far.

“When you all told me about your troubles, I promised to be with you, at Eluru during my Padayatra on May 14 in 2018. I fulfilled my promise after our government came to power. Discriminations based on caste, region, religion and party is not our style of functioning. It doesn't matter if you don't vote for me," the CM said.

"If you are eligible, you will get the benefits of the schemes. This government has directly put Rs 1.65 lakh crore rupees in your accounts through direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode so far,” he added.