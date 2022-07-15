SC assembles early on Friday, Justice Lalit suggests courts should ideally sit at 9am

New Delhi: Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, the senior-most Supreme Court judge after Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, on Friday favoured the nation’s highest court starting its work at 9 am instead of prevailing practice of the court starting its proceedings at 10.30 am and closing at 4 pm.

“If kids can go to school at 7 am, why cannot judges and lawyers start work at 9 am, an ideal time”, Justice Lalit said, as the bench in the court number two headed by him, also comprising Justices S. Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia, started its proceedings on Friday at 9.30 am.

The observation by Justice Lalit assumes significance as he is set to be the next Chief Justice of India after incumbent Chief Justice N.V. Ramana demits office on August 26. Justice Lalit will have a short tenure as he will hold the office of CJI till November 8, 2022.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, a former attorney-general, who was appearing in a bail matter on Friday, praised the bench at the end of the hearing for starting the day’s work earlier than the usual time.

Justice Lalit expressed his view that if the courts start their work early, they can finish the day’s work early and judges would have more time in the evening to look into the case files slated to be taken up the next day.

“The courts can start their work at 9 am and rise at 11.30 am for a half-hour break and then finish the day’s work by 2 pm. By doing this, the judges will get more time to do more things in the evening,” Justice Lalit said.