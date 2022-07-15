  
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Rains spark seasonal diseases, hospitals in Hyderabad log 30% spike in cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Jul 15, 2022, 9:38 am IST
Updated Jul 15, 2022, 11:18 am IST
People should adhere to healthy practices to avoid falling sick — drink water which is boiled, mosquito repellents should be used, make sure only fresh home prepared food is taken, constantly wash hands and maintain hygiene, say doctors. — ANI/Twitter
HYDERABAD: Incessant rains have given rise to seasonal diseases, with government-run hospitals and health centres reporting a spike in cases of common cold, diarrhoea, typhoid and other vector-borne diseases over the past two days.

Hospital authorities are anticipating a surge in patients as the monsoon continues to progress. At the Hyderabad district hospital in King Koti, doctors said there was a rise in seasonal cases by 20 per cent to 30 per cent at the outpatient ward on Wednesday and Thursday.

Dr Trishool Reddy, who was holding patient consultations, said, “Most of the cases are of viral diseases, common flu, viral infections, diarrhoea, typhoid, water-borne diseases.” Dr Chandrashekhar Rao, deputy resident medical officer (RMO) at Fever Hospital, Nallakunta, said, “This is a season for the viral diseases, every year this will be the same. A sizable number of cases have gone up at OP at this hospital.” Recommending safe practices, he said, “People should adhere to healthy practices to avoid falling sick — drink water which is boiled, mosquito repellents should be used, make sure only fresh home prepared food is taken, constantly wash hands and maintain hygiene. If symptoms of fever and joint pains persist, consult a qualified medical practitioner and strictly avoid self-medication.”

The Upper Primary Center in Dhood Khana has also logged a spike in the number of patients. The centre’s lab technician, A. Tirupati, said, “Physicians prescribe blood tests for suspected typhoid or malaria cases. Over the past two days, around 50 samples each were collected, against a collection of 20 samples per day in other seasons.

Tags: seasonal diseases, monsoon 2022, telangana rains, hyderabad rains, vector-borne diseases, typhoid
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


