Rains lash TS, slacken in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Jul 15, 2022, 8:25 am IST
Updated Jul 15, 2022, 11:10 am IST
According to the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS) data, Hyderabad received light rainfall on the day, with the highest recording in GHMC limits logged at Qutubullapur of Medchal-Malkajgiri district. — PTI file image
HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad predicted light to moderate rains and thundershowers across the state from July 15 to 18, with heavy rains in isolated pockets of Nirmal, Nizamabad, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (urban), Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri and Kamareddy districts.

There was no respite from rainfall on Thursday, with at least 10 districts recording above normal levels of rainfall, ranging from heavy to extremely heavy levels of rainfall, over the past 24 hours. According to the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS) data, Hyderabad received light rainfall on the day, with the highest recording in GHMC limits logged at Qutubullapur of Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The city received 0.5 mm of rainfall, as per IMD Hyderabad data.

Extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in isolated places of Nirmal, Nizamabad and Karimnagar, according to the India meteorological department, Hyderabad. Very heavy rainfall was recorded in multiple locations across Jagtial, Peddapalle, Nirmal Nizamabad and Adilabad, and isolated pockets of Karimnagar, Komuram Bheem Asifabad and Rajanna Sircilla districts.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in multiple locations of Karimnagar and Rajanna Sircilla, a few pockets of Jagtial, Nizamabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Kamareddy, and isolated places in Adilabad, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nirmal and Peddapalle districts. According to the TSDPS, the highest rainfall over the past 24 hours was recorded at Kanpur mandal of Nirmal district, at 294.8 mm. 

...
