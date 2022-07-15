Panic grips people of agency areas in Mulugu district

Warangal: With no transport and no electricity, the people in the villages of the agency areas along River Godavari were facing a lot of hardships following heavy rains in the past few days in Mulugu of the erstwhile Warangal district.

Several villages like Vengalraopeta, Bodapuram, Thippapuram, Kotagumpu, Pussavanigudem and Kalipaka of Venkatapur mandal were inundated in the floodwaters due to the overflow of water from Penku wagu.

Villages Chandupatla, Pedda Gangaram, Gollagudem, Chikupally, Gummadigudi, Eppagudem, Sundaraiah colony and Krishnapuram of Wazedu mandal and Kanthanapally, Kaothuru Sarvai and Gangu gudem villages of Kannaigudem mandal were inundated.

Since transport links to these villages got snapped, officials supplied the daily essentials through tractors and boats and shifted the flood victims to rehabilitation centres.

The water level in Godavari river was increasing in the evening. Officials issued a red alert to the villages of Akinapally and Mallaram of Mangapet mandal and asked the people not to venture out. They were told to dial 100 if any emergency arose.

Officials shifted thousands of affected people by arranging special buses to around 21 rehabilitation centres in the district headquarters and provided them with food and drinking water facilities.

In Sammaka Sagar Barrage, which is also called the Tupakulagudem barrage, the inflow was about 26,90,640 cusecs. The same amount of water was released by lifting the 59 floodgates to the downstream as the water storage in the Sammakka Sagar Barrage reached its full capacity of 6.94 tmc-ft.

Meanwhile, officials closed the bridge on the national highway 163 on the Godavari river in view of the rise in water levels in the river.