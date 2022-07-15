  
Nation Current Affairs 15 Jul 2022 Godavari Flood fury ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Godavari Flood fury increasing by hour: 24 lakh cusecs expected by evening

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Jul 15, 2022, 12:21 am IST
Updated Jul 15, 2022, 12:21 am IST
Indian Air Force staff release food and essential commodities from a helicopter for flood-affected people in Velerupadu of Jangareddygudem mandal in Eluru district on Thursday. (Photo: DC)
 Indian Air Force staff release food and essential commodities from a helicopter for flood-affected people in Velerupadu of Jangareddygudem mandal in Eluru district on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

KAKINADA: The Godavari flood fury was increasing by the hour, with 17,07,047 cusecs of water discharged from Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram that was at 16.40 feet, and a third warning has been issued here.

Irrigation department expects the flow would rise to 24 lakhs cusecs by the evening on Friday. At Polavaram, the water levels reached to 34.890 metres at upper spillway and it discharged 16.29 lakh cusecs downstream by 8pm.

Godavari is swollen with the heavy rains in its upper reaches and transport facility was totally cut off to two villages -- Koida and Katukuru -- in Velerupadu mandal of West Godavari district.

The government has arranged food for supply to the flood victims of these villages with the help of a Navy helicopter.

Eluru joint collector Arun said 5 tonnes of vegetables, 2,800litres of oil, 1800 litres of milk, 1,000 packs of biscuits, 500 bread packets, 10,000 candles were supplied to these two villages by the helicopter on Thursday.

District collector Venkatesh told Deccan Chronicle that the two villages have 1300 families. Of them, 800 families got the food material via helicopter. On Friday, the remaining families will be reached food via the helicopter.

Polavaram project superintendent engineer and Incharge SE of Dowleswaram irrigation circle Narasimha Murthy said there was a possibility for discharge of more than 24 lakhs cusecs of water from Dowleswaram barrage. According to the officials, in year 2020, 22 lakh cusecs of water was discharged from the barrage.

Konaseema district administration has alerted the officials to take up necessary steps to face the flood challenge. Irrigation officials have paid attention to Kulla-Sundarapalli embankment points near Kotipalli of Konaseema district as three points were in a very weakened stage.

The officials were bringing in sand bags and sticks to strengthen the bund.

Due to the flow of backwaters at Cofferdam, the Gandiposamma temple and the Gonduru village, where 300 families are residing in Devipatnam mandal, have been inundated.

The people from the village were evacuated. With the overflowing of Godavari and its tributary Sabari, Bhadrachalam recorded 60.67 feet of water. Due to massive flooding, many villages in Yetapaka mandal have been inundated and the people voluntarily went to the safest places and nearby hillocks for safe stay. The state government deployed 12 SDRF and NDRF teams to five districts --ASR, Konaseema, Eluru, East and West Godavari to rescue the victims.

The Alluri Seetharama Raju district collector Sumit stayed at Chinturu agency and was closely monitoring the situation. The state disaster management MD, BR Ambedkar, said that if a third warning came, it meant nearly 524 villages in 42 mandals of six districts will be badly affected.

Meanwhile, home minister Taneti Vanitha, district collector Madhavi and Rajanagaram MLA Raja Indravandit went to Mulakallanka village in Seethanagaram mandal of East Godavari district by boat and requested the people to move to safe places. Vanitha said `2,000 each will be given to each family of flood victims going to rehabilitation centres. She along with the collector went to Maddurilanka village people and said the affected villagers have been provided shelter at a nearby government school.

In Konaseema district, with the inundation of Kanakayalanka causeway, four islet villages, linking Konaseema and West Godavari districts have also been inundated and transport facility was cut off between these villages and the main village.

Konaseema collector Himanshu Shukla said due to rise in flood waters, 73 rehabilitation centres have been set up and 3200 families evacuated from the low-lying areas and islet villages to safer places with the help of 143 boats.

He said  7,600 food packets and 2 lakh drinking water sachets have been supplied and 79 medical camps arranged in rehabilitation centres. There are about 73,400 families in 59 villages in 18 mandals affected by floods in Konaseema, he said.

NDRF and SDRF teams consisting of 75 personnel were getting ready to participate in rescue operations. Paddy nurseries in 163 hectares and paddy plantations in 60 hectares have been damaged.

...
Tags: godavari floods, sir arthur cotton barrage, dowleswaram, flood water polavaram
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Nation

At the Kaleshwaram project, the Kannepalli (Lakshmi) pump house that houses 17 heavy-duty motors and Annaram pump house that houses seven heavy-duty motors that have a capacity to pump out 2 TMC of water per day were inundated. (DC FIle Photo)

Telangana Rains: 2 Kaleshwaram pump houses submerged, Godavari rages on

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the I2U2 virtual Summit, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

UAE to invest $2 bn on Indian food parks

CM Jagan decided to increase the pay of sanitation workers to ₹21,000 and okay the health allowance of ₹6,000. (Photo:Twitter/ file)

Jagan okays hike in pay, allowance of striking municipal staff

Godavari river in spate following monsoon rains in Nashik, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Panic grips people of agency areas in Mulugu district



MOST POPULAR

 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

17 dead, thousands moved to safety as rains batter various parts of India

The Maharashtra capital was lashed by incessant showers leading to flooding in many low-lying areas and traffic snarls. (PTI file image)

Can't impose ban on demolitions across states: SC

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

SC extends Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair's interim bail in UP case

Supreme Court (PTI)

Opposition leaders to discuss joint Vice Presidential candidate on July 17

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge (ANI)

Chinese fighters fly near Ladakh LAC flashpoints

The aircraft, which flew near the Indian position early morning at 4 am, was detected by the men on ground and Indian radars. (Representational Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->