Floods wreak havoc on animals, carcasses found in Nirmal district

ADILABAD: The heavy floods in Nirmal district for the last five days and subsequent floods have badly hit the life of forest animals in and around the Kadam and other projects. The carcasses of many animals were seen washed away in the floodwaters in the district.

The heavy floods following the incessant rains hit the natural habitat for the antelopes and other forest animals in the Kadam and Dasturabad and Pembi mandals. Villagers saw the carcasses of antelopes being washed away in the floodwaters or floating downstream.

The Kadam Project area comes under the core area of the Kawal Tiger Reserve. The floodwater comes to Kadam project from the Kuntala waterfall and its surrounding hilly areas. An island full of forests is located at the backside of the Kadam project.

The area between the Kuntala waterfall and Kadam project was a habitat for antelopes and even for leopards. Many streams and rivulets that flow through the forests in the area are drinking water sources for these animals. Many forest animals come to the Kadam projects in the evening and nighttime.