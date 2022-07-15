  
Nation Current Affairs 15 Jul 2022 Flood waters surroun ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Flood waters surround 554 villages in six districts of AP; Third warning issued

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 15, 2022, 11:42 pm IST
Updated Jul 15, 2022, 11:42 pm IST
NDRF and SDRF takes up flood relief operations at Kukunuru and Velerupadu mandal of Eluru district on Friday. (ARRANGED)
 NDRF and SDRF takes up flood relief operations at Kukunuru and Velerupadu mandal of Eluru district on Friday. (ARRANGED)

KAKINADA: The flood situation in Godavari worsened on a massive scale on Friday as 21,32,140 cusecs of excess water was discharged into the Bay of Bengal from the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram by 8 pm.

The flood waters surrounded 554 villages in six districts --Alluri Seetharama Raju (350), Eluru (125), Konaseema (70), West Godavari (58) and East Godavari (2).

A 53-year-old ex-serviceman was missing in the Godavari waters at Pasarlapudi. The family members lodged a complaint with Mamidikuduru police.

Officials issued the third warning with the water levels touching 17.75 feet on Friday morning. Flood waters reached the Polavaram Project and the backwaters inundated the agency villages in Devipatnam and Polavaram mandals.

Many islet villages have been marooned fully or in part. Many families refused to leave their houses when stay was offered to them in rehabilitation centres. “We are used to the floods and would remain in our houses,” they argued with officials.

Eluru collector Venkatesh oversaw supply of essential commodities to two villages -- Koida and Katkuru -- in Velerupadu mandal with help from two Navy helicopters. The disaster management special chief secretary Sai Prasad and its MD, BR Ambedkar were monitoring the situation from the control room.

The disaster management department expected that the flood level may reach 22 lakh to 23 lakh cusecs and it will affect 554 villages in 42 mandal across six districts. Additional forces like 8 NDRF and 10 SDRF teams reached these districts to take up rescue and relief works for the flood victims.

Some 20 mandals in Konaseema, eight mandals in East Godavari, five mandals in ASR, four mandals in West Godavari, three in Eluru and two mandals in Kakinada may be affected by the floods. The disaster management department has alerted all the collectors to take necessary steps to rescue the affected people.

An ex-serviceman, Palli Venkateswara Rao (53) of B Doddavaram village of Mamidikuduru mandal in Konaseema district, is missing. He worked as security guard at GAIL office at Pasarlapudi village, went for on Thursday. At night, he phoned his family members saying he would reach back home by crossing the floods. Later, his phone stopped responding to calls. He did not return to his house on Friday either. His son Kiran lodged a complaint with the Mamidikuduru police station.

Police said a search was on for locating the ex-serviceman.

The people who are residing in huts and tiled houses have been evacuated from their houses to the rehabilitation centres. But, those who are having two-storied buildings or houses on hills, have refused to leave their homes. Kothapeta MLA Chirla Jaggireddy visited Baduguvani Lanka village of Alamuru mandal along with officials by boat and urged the people to leave their homes. But, they refused to come out.

 According to sources, police teams evacuated the people of 36 villages in Konaseema district with the support of revenue officials.

Eluru collector Venkatesh said nine villages were cut off in the district and 16 river bunds were weakened. All steps have been taken to face the floods.

Meanwhile, Islet villages in Konaseema like Paligudem, Lanka of Thanelanka, Arigelavari lanka, Buruguvari Lanka, Kanakayalanka and some other villages remained cut off.

The floodwaters entered the famous Balaji Temple at Appanapalli in Mamidikuduru mandal. Floodwaters surrounded the famous Veerabhadra Swamy Temple at Pattiseema near Polavaram. The Gandi Posamma temple in Gonduru village has been submerged in floodwaters.

The people in rehabilitation centres are facing hardships like lack of drinking water.

...
Tags: godavari, godavari floods, sir arthur cotton barrage, dowleswaram, flood waters, polavaram project
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Nation

Amarnath said the delegation comprises 90 business leaders representing more than 60 organisations dealing with mining, minerals and METS, education, training and energy. It is being led by deputy premier Roger Cook. There will be meetings between the delegates and government and corporate leaders, site visits, industry briefings and roundtables, one-to-one business matching, and networking events. — DC file image

Australian delegation in Vizag today to explore opportunities

The minister said that they would also keep the Covid booster dose available at railway stations, colleges and schools, bus stations, industrial estates, private firms and other places. — DC Image

3.5 cr people to get Covid booster dose free of cost

The current floods have highlighted the need for protective measures, such as increasing the height of the bunds on the river at Bhadrachalam. The water level increased gradually on the river by the hour on Friday. — PTI

Godavari water level breaches 70-feet

Justice UU Lalit. (Photo: www.sci.gov.in)

SC assembles early on Friday, Justice Lalit suggests courts should ideally sit at 9am



MOST POPULAR

 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UAE to invest $2 bn on Indian food parks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the I2U2 virtual Summit, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Opposition leaders to discuss joint Vice Presidential candidate on July 17

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge (ANI)

2 held for conspiring murder of Udaipur tailor: Police

People pay their respects to slain Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was allegedly killed by two Muslim men for supporting a former spokeswoman of the railing Bharatiya Janta Party for her remarks about the Prophet Mohammed, in Udaipur on June 30, 2022. (AFP)

1 day state mourning declared across India as a mark of respect for Abe

Shinzo Abe. (AFP)

SC to hear next week pleas against Karnataka HC order refusing to lift ban on hijab

Students leave after they were not allowed to attend classes while wearing Hijab, at Dr G Shankar Government Women's First Grade College in Udupi. (Photo: PTI file photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->