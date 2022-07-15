  
Nation Current Affairs 15 Jul 2022 CWC alerts railways ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CWC alerts railways on Godavari flood level

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 15, 2022, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Jul 15, 2022, 11:30 pm IST
Flood water flows close to road-cum-rail bridge on Godavari in Rajamahendravaram on Friday. (Photo: DC/ A. Manikanta Kumar)
 Flood water flows close to road-cum-rail bridge on Godavari in Rajamahendravaram on Friday. (Photo: DC/ A. Manikanta Kumar)

Vijayawada: The Central Water Commission has alerted the South Central Railway, Secunderabad, about the steady rise in Godavari water levels, these having crossed the first warning level of 58 feet at two railway bridges across the river in Rajahmundry.

It advised caution while operating trains in the sector, especially while crossing the river.

The commission cited the Godavari water level crossing the first warning level of 58 feet. The level was at 59.25 feet around 9am on Friday. CWC issued a forecast that the water level could cross the danger level of 64 feet by Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Notably, over 28 lakh cusecs of water was being released from Lakshmi barrage, also known as Medigadda barrage in Telangana, following heavy rainfall in the catchment area of Godavari in Maharashtra.

 The water level in the river recorded at 60.4ft by evening, indicating the level was rising at a fast pace.

Though the ferociously of the water flow in Godavari is high, it may not touch the two railway bridges across the river. This, even if the water level crosses the danger level of 64 feet. Yet, the CWC thought it fit to issue an alert to the railway authorities.

Taking note of the floods situation, the railway issued a caution order to the trains crossing the Godavari to reduce their speed to 20 kmph against the normal speed of 60 kmph. They cancelled the services of a fast passenger plying between Kakinada-Vijayawada on both the sides.

Railway officials said that based on the evolving situation, they may either divert, short terminate or even cancel the trains crossing the Godavari river so as to ensure the safety of passengers.

On an average, 64 passenger trains and 74 goods trains travel on both the railway bridges across the Godavari, in up and down direction, every day.

Water level in Godavari river touched the historic flood level at 65ft and at 67 feet earlier. If the water level reaches 73 feet, it will touch both the railway bridges across the river, requiring more caution on the part of the railway authorities.

As one of the two bridges known as rail-cum-road-bridge allows plying of regular vehicles, the state government has to take a decision on curbs if any vis-à-vis road transport over the bridge in case the water level touches the bridge.

There is the likelihood of a discharge of 23-24 lakh cusecs of water from the  Sir Arthur Cotton barrage at Dowleswaram.

...
Tags: central water commission (cwc), south central railway (scr), godavari water, dowleswaram
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Rajahmundry


Latest From Nation

Amarnath said the delegation comprises 90 business leaders representing more than 60 organisations dealing with mining, minerals and METS, education, training and energy. It is being led by deputy premier Roger Cook. There will be meetings between the delegates and government and corporate leaders, site visits, industry briefings and roundtables, one-to-one business matching, and networking events. — DC file image

Australian delegation in Vizag today to explore opportunities

The minister said that they would also keep the Covid booster dose available at railway stations, colleges and schools, bus stations, industrial estates, private firms and other places. — DC Image

3.5 cr people to get Covid booster dose free of cost

The current floods have highlighted the need for protective measures, such as increasing the height of the bunds on the river at Bhadrachalam. The water level increased gradually on the river by the hour on Friday. — PTI

Godavari water level breaches 70-feet

Justice UU Lalit. (Photo: www.sci.gov.in)

SC assembles early on Friday, Justice Lalit suggests courts should ideally sit at 9am



MOST POPULAR

 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UAE to invest $2 bn on Indian food parks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the I2U2 virtual Summit, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Opposition leaders to discuss joint Vice Presidential candidate on July 17

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge (ANI)

2 held for conspiring murder of Udaipur tailor: Police

People pay their respects to slain Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was allegedly killed by two Muslim men for supporting a former spokeswoman of the railing Bharatiya Janta Party for her remarks about the Prophet Mohammed, in Udaipur on June 30, 2022. (AFP)

1 day state mourning declared across India as a mark of respect for Abe

Shinzo Abe. (AFP)

SC to hear next week pleas against Karnataka HC order refusing to lift ban on hijab

Students leave after they were not allowed to attend classes while wearing Hijab, at Dr G Shankar Government Women's First Grade College in Udupi. (Photo: PTI file photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->