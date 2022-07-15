CWC alerts railways on Godavari flood level

Vijayawada: The Central Water Commission has alerted the South Central Railway, Secunderabad, about the steady rise in Godavari water levels, these having crossed the first warning level of 58 feet at two railway bridges across the river in Rajahmundry.

It advised caution while operating trains in the sector, especially while crossing the river.

The commission cited the Godavari water level crossing the first warning level of 58 feet. The level was at 59.25 feet around 9am on Friday. CWC issued a forecast that the water level could cross the danger level of 64 feet by Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Notably, over 28 lakh cusecs of water was being released from Lakshmi barrage, also known as Medigadda barrage in Telangana, following heavy rainfall in the catchment area of Godavari in Maharashtra.

The water level in the river recorded at 60.4ft by evening, indicating the level was rising at a fast pace.

Though the ferociously of the water flow in Godavari is high, it may not touch the two railway bridges across the river. This, even if the water level crosses the danger level of 64 feet. Yet, the CWC thought it fit to issue an alert to the railway authorities.

Taking note of the floods situation, the railway issued a caution order to the trains crossing the Godavari to reduce their speed to 20 kmph against the normal speed of 60 kmph. They cancelled the services of a fast passenger plying between Kakinada-Vijayawada on both the sides.

Railway officials said that based on the evolving situation, they may either divert, short terminate or even cancel the trains crossing the Godavari river so as to ensure the safety of passengers.

On an average, 64 passenger trains and 74 goods trains travel on both the railway bridges across the Godavari, in up and down direction, every day.

Water level in Godavari river touched the historic flood level at 65ft and at 67 feet earlier. If the water level reaches 73 feet, it will touch both the railway bridges across the river, requiring more caution on the part of the railway authorities.

As one of the two bridges known as rail-cum-road-bridge allows plying of regular vehicles, the state government has to take a decision on curbs if any vis-à-vis road transport over the bridge in case the water level touches the bridge.

There is the likelihood of a discharge of 23-24 lakh cusecs of water from the Sir Arthur Cotton barrage at Dowleswaram.