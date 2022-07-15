CM Jagan to take aerial survey of flood-hit areas

Officials informed Jagan Mohan Reddy that floodwaters are quite likely to increase in next 24–48 hours. They can go up to 23–24 lakh cusecs, as water from all reservoirs in the Godavari basin, including Sriramsagar in Telangana, is being released. — By arrangement

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take an aerial survey of flood-hit areas of the flood-hit areas in Godavari region.

Reviewing the flood situation on Thursday, Chief Minister instructed authorities to be vigilant about floods and take up necessary measures to keep people safe in relief camps. He directed officials to keep an eye on water levels at Polavaram and Dhavaleswaram from time to time and alert people in low-lying areas.

Officials informed Jagan Mohan Reddy that floodwaters are quite likely to increase in next 24–48 hours. They can go up to 23–24 lakh cusecs, as water from all reservoirs in the Godavari basin, including Sriramsagar in Telangana, is being released.