39 stranded in floodwaters rescued in old Karimnagar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 15, 2022, 1:58 am IST
Updated Jul 15, 2022, 1:58 am IST
The BC Welfare minister (in picture) along with district collector Karnan rushed to the spot with NDRF teams and rescued the migrant labourers. — Twitter
Karimnagar: Some 39 members, of which nine migrant labourers from a brick kiln and seven Singareni workers including two life boat drivers and 23 residents of Ganganagar were stranded in the floodwaters due to heavy rains in erstwhile Karimnagar district in the past two days.

With the overflowing of water from Erukulla wagu and heavy rains, the Vallampadu and Theegalaguttapalli villages were submerged in the flood waters. Around nine migrant labourers from Odisha state working in a brick kiln in Vallampadu village were stranded. They sent an SOS to the locals.

The BC Welfare minister along with district collector Karnan rushed to the spot with NDRF teams and rescued the migrant labourers. They were shifted to a rehabilitation centre.

Five members of Singareni --Kanakam Lakshmaiah, Doddapalli Sammaiah, Sangam Rajamouli, Sailu and Kumar -- who went to work in the filter bed on Wednesday were stranded in the floodwaters.

The SCCL sent a life boat to save the workers, but the boat failed after reaching the spot. With difficulty, the two members somehow managed to come out of the boat but they too were struck at the filter-bed.

After 24 hours, with the initiatives from Ramagundam MLA Korakanti Chander Patel, the officials rushed to the spot along with the NDRF teams and rescued the Singareni workers and two others.

Around 23 residents of the Ganganagar of Godavarikhani town were stranded in the backwaters of Sripada Yellampalli project on Wednesday night. MLA Patel along with the NDRF teams carried out rescue operations and shifted them to a rehabilitation centre.

Tags: 39 stranded in karimnagar floodwaters, erukulla waterfalls, ganganagar karimnagar district, sccl floodwaters
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


