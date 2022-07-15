  
3.5 cr people to get Covid booster dose free of cost

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh government has targeted to administer booster dose for prevention of Covid to 3.5 crore people free of cost in about 45 days from Friday in the state.

Health minister Vidadala Rajani told mediapersons here on Friday that based on the direction from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, they had targeted to administer booster dose to 3.44 crore people in the age group of 18 to 59 years, on a war-footing in the state.

She said that ANMs, Asha workers, anganwadi workers, volunteers and other health personnel would take part in the administration of Covid booster shot in all PHCs and village/ward secretariats in the state and added that registration for vaccination and its administration would be done at the same facilities.

She said that they would also keep the Covid booster dose available at railway stations, colleges and schools, bus stations, industrial estates, private firms and other places.

The minister said that two doses for prevention of Covid were given to 4.35 crore people out of targeted 3.95 crore and 36 lakh people aged above 60 years were given Covid booster dose also so far.

She said that 8.54 crore two doses of Covid were distributed in the state in which 7.66 lakh got the Covid shots at private hospitals and the remaining at government facilities free of cost in the state.

