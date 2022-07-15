  
30 gates of TB lifted, threat to low-lying areas

Published Jul 15, 2022, 12:49 am IST
Updated Jul 15, 2022, 12:49 am IST
On Thursday, TB reservoir witnessed 1.04 lakh cusecs of inflows and the dam was with 98.804tmc-ft water as against 104tmc-ft capacity. (DC file photo)
ANANTAPUR: All 30 crest gates of Tungabhadra reservoir were lifted and 1.14 lakh cusecs of outflows was being released downstream following constant heavy rains in the Western Ghats region.

Low-lying areas of the river at Hampi, parts Raichur district of Karnataka along with Mantralayam and surrounding areas in Kurnool district were sounded an alert over the rise in heavy outflows from the reservoir.

On Thursday, TB reservoir witnessed 1.04 lakh cusecs of inflows and the dam was with 98.804tmc-ft water as against 104tmc-ft capacity.

Excess water is released towards the river and to canals of HLMC and LLC and power generation units.

Dam secretary Naga Mohan told that more than 50tmc-ft of water storage was recorded more than that of July last year’s second week.

"As per pro rata, we assessed 171tmc-ft yield in the reservoir and this may rise if heavy inflows continued," he said.

The Tungabhadra river witnessed with flow, constantly rising the water level at Mantralayam temple town. Devotees were alerted against taking bath in the river.

Mantralayam Sri Raghavendra Swamy mutt pontiff Sri Subhudendra Theertha Swamiji offered poojas at Tungabhadra river closer to the mutt premises on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Srisailam reservoir receives constant inflows from Tungabhadra sources. Srisailam dam got 1.06 lakh cusecs of inflows. Dam authorities hope the constant flows from TB and Krishna could fill the reservoir early this time. Shutters of four gates of Sunkesula reservoir were lifted and 16000 cusecs of water released towards Srisailam.

Tags: tungabhadra reservoir
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


