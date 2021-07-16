Nation Current Affairs 15 Jul 2021 Rain throws life asu ...
Rain throws life asunder in several areas of Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Jul 16, 2021, 12:11 am IST
Updated Jul 16, 2021, 12:11 am IST
Many houses were so flooded that people on waking up were shocked to find themselves surrounded by water
Due to incessant rains, the rain water mixed with drainage water is gushing out in low-lying areas of Mithula Nagar as the GHMC has not laid storm water drains in this entire area to enable rain water to go. (Photo: P.Surendra)
 Due to incessant rains, the rain water mixed with drainage water is gushing out in low-lying areas of Mithula Nagar as the GHMC has not laid storm water drains in this entire area to enable rain water to go. (Photo: P.Surendra)

HYDERABAD: Overnight rain in and around the city saw several nalas overflowing and the surging rainwater mixing with sewage that burst onto the streets as the underground drain system was overwhelmed with water accumulating across the city.

Many houses were so flooded that people on waking up were shocked to find themselves surrounded by water, sometimes up to their knees and in some cases, even rising to their chest levels. Incidentally, if furniture, electronic items and food stocks were damaged in several houses, many business establishments operating in low-lying areas also suffered huge losses.

 

Among some of the worst affected areas were Bairamulguda, Saroornagar, Lingojiguda, Nagole, Malkajgiri, and Toli Chowki.  Many residents in these areas are now worried whether the drinking water would be safe. Many of them blamed rampant encroachments and the failure of the authorities in upgrading the sewage system.

Though overwhelmed with work, municipal staff could be seen at several locations working tirelessly to clear garbage disrupting water flow, and removing manhole covers for faster clearing of water.

Venkatesh Jampalla, a resident of Ayyappa Colony in LB Nagar, said “hundreds of houses have been affected. We were sleeping and even as we realized water was inside the house, it rose to our hip-level.”

 

Kairamkonda Srinivas from Ananda Nilayam Apartment in Shiva Sai Colony near Karmanghat said “all the cellars have been filled with rainwater. Bikes and cars have been submerged. We stayed dry as we live on the top floor and we did not have power all night.”

According to Marthi Rammohan of Mithalanagar, the problem of water entering houses has been one they have been facing for the past 13 years. “Whenever it rains heavily, we face this problem. Manthrala Cheru at Meerpet, into which all the sewage lines from the surrounding colonies empty into, overflow and enter our areas.”

 

Shanker, a resident of Shiridi nagar, Ananad Bagh, said “vehicles were drowned. If we want to move out, we have to wade through three feet of water. The situation repeats after every downpour.”

Viney Doddolu from Nagole, said “roads and colonies are flooded with rain water. Families were scared and there was no place to go in the middle of the night. There has to be a solution for mistakes of the authorities, who allow illegal constructions and encroachments of nalas.”

Rajender Prasad, a resident of Bairamulaguda, said the drain system is badly designed by the GHMC. It will take a day or two for the water to clear out but the dirt will be here for weeks, and makes our children fall ill.

 

Durga Deeplal Chawhan said that the badly affected areas like Mitilanagar, Dindayal Nagar, Lani Nagar, are being helped. The government is doing its best to bring a permanent solution to the problem."

...
