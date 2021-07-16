Nation Current Affairs 15 Jul 2021 Officials told to pr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Officials told to provide services to public as per new municipal act-CDMA

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 16, 2021, 1:27 am IST
Updated Jul 16, 2021, 6:56 am IST
Dr N. Satyanarayana, the commissioner and director of municipal administration gave essential directions for the officials, on Thursday
Dr N. Satyanarayana asked the officials to maintain a register of saplings distributed in wards, colonies and divisions under Pattana Pragathi. Representationa Image (DC Image)
Karimnagar: Dr N. Satyanarayana, the commissioner and director of municipal administration, on Thursday directed officials to render services to the people as envisaged by the New Municipal Act.

During his tour of Karimnagar district, Dr Satyanarayana inspected a nursery at the Lower Manair Dam, Pattana Prakruthi Vanam and Alkapuri park and later chaired a review meeting with Mayor Y. Sunil Rao, collector K. Shashanka, municipal commissioner V. Kranthi and officials of municipalities in the district.

 

Dr Satyanarayana told officials that immediate steps would be taken to resolve any issue pertaining to assessment, mutation, TSbPass and permissions about building construction.

He asked the officials to maintain a register of saplings distributed in wards, colonies and divisions under Pattana Pragathi.  He recommended planting different kinds of saplings in Prakruthi Vanams and under Haritha Haram programme and take steps to protect them. He said planting tamarind, Ayurvedic herbs, sandalwood, red sandalwood and bamboo would generate income to the municipalities.

 

Officials must make the Haritha Haram programme a grand success by planting huge numbers of saplings in various wards, colonies and divisions and must make the towns and cities green. Construction works of integrated vegetable and non-vegetarian markets in the municipalities should be taken up.

He said all public health workers must be paid their salaries between the first and fifth of every month. Providing PPE kits and aprons was vital.

Tags: dr n. satyanarayana
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


