Normal life thrown out of gear at several places in Telangana following heavy rains

PTI
Published Jul 15, 2021, 5:37 pm IST
Updated Jul 15, 2021, 5:37 pm IST
Hyderabad was lashed by rains last year which left a trail of destruction at various places in the city. (Photo: PTI/File)
Hyderabad: Normal life was thrown out of gear at several places here and some districts of Telangana on Thursday following heavy rains. Some residential localities in the city suffered inundation, official sources said. More than 20 localities in the state capital, which experienced rains since Wednesday, received above 100 mm rainfall by this morning.

Several residential colonies, including at Nagole, Dilsukhnagar and Saroornagar, faced inundation and residents had a tough time trying to bail out water from their houses.

 

The car of D Sudheer Reddy, MLA from LB Nagar here, was stuck in water when he was visiting rain-affected areas and the vehicle had to be pushed to make it move.

Reddy said relief personnel were on the job following the downpour.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (GHMC) Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams were on the field trying to address problems caused by the rains, a GHMC official said.

The GHMC has provided a helpline number to the citizens for any emergency assistance.

Meanwhile, Jagtial, Nirmal and other districts in the state have also witnessedheavy rains.

 

Rivulets and other water bodies were in spate at some places and low-lying areas faced inundation.

The Met Centre of IMD here said light to moderate rain or thunderstorm is very likely to occur at most places over Telangana in the next few days.

It also said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Siddipet and other districts in the next few days.

Police warned mischief mongers against circulating old videos of flash floods claiming them to be recent.

Hyderabad was lashed by rains last year which left a trail of destruction at various places in the city.

 

