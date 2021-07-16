Nation Current Affairs 15 Jul 2021 Jindal Steel to set ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jindal Steel to set up steel plant in Nellore district

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 16, 2021, 12:46 am IST
Updated Jul 16, 2021, 12:46 am IST
JSAL to establish an integrated steel plant with an investment of Rs 7,500 crore
Jindal Steel.
 Jindal Steel.

Nellore: The decks have been cleared for Jindal Steel Andhra Limited (JSAL) to establish an integrated steel plant with an investment of Rs 7,500 crore, which excludes the cost of land, at Thamminapatnam and Momidi villages in Chillakur mandal of SPSR Nellore district.

The state government has accorded permission to the AP Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) through GO Ms No. 54 dated July 15, 2021, for allotment of 860 acres of land acres in the two villages to JSAL, which is a joint venture of JSPL and its sister concern Nalwa Steel and Power Limited.

 

The government had allotted the land originally to Kinneta Power Private Limited to set up a thermal power project. When that did not take off, the government asked APIIC to take back the land.

According to the GO, the Jindal group proposes to set up 2.25 million tonnes per annum integrated steel plant for manufacturing of TMT (thermo mechanical treatment) bars and wire rods. The company promised employment of 2,500 people directly and 15,000 people indirectly over a period of four years. It has requested for 1,000 acres to 3,000 acres.

After evaluating the detailed project report submitted by JSAL, APIIC recommended giving the company 60 acres for its proposed plant.

 

...
Tags: jindal steel, thamminapatnam, nellore, apiic, nalwa steel
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Latest From Nation

Madhava Reddy said that they had arrested the six persons while one accused Ch. Rajendra Prasad was at large. (Representational Image: PTI)

Six pseudo scribes arrested in Andhra Pradesh

The crisis in Punjab was precipitated after the public utterances of disgruntled Congress legislator Mr Sidhu against the Congress government and the CM Captain Amarinder Singh. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Move for Sidhu as PCC chief, Capt Amarinder Singh angry

The Indian Army deployed over 50,000 soldiers in Ladakh to counter any threat from the Chinese Army. (Representational Photo: AFP)

More forces rushed to Ladakh as China builds infra all across LAC

Adviser to government (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. (Photo:Facebook)

Abolishing CPS is priority, says Sajjala



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rs 1 lakh cr special fund set up to modernise country's agri infrastructure: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi addressing the inauguration of various development projects in Varanasi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Pharmacists eligible to work in government hospitals

Clinical pharmacists are appointed in the private sector in the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers certified hospitals. Representational Image (AFP)

IT rules will create safer social media: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union minister for IT and communications Ashwini Vaishnaw. (PTI)

TS identifies 57,000 government posts for hiring

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

India records 41,806 fresh Covid cases

Tourists take pictures at Ramakrishna beach on the Bay of Bengal coast in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->