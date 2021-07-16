Jindal Steel to set up steel plant in Nellore district

Nellore: The decks have been cleared for Jindal Steel Andhra Limited (JSAL) to establish an integrated steel plant with an investment of Rs 7,500 crore, which excludes the cost of land, at Thamminapatnam and Momidi villages in Chillakur mandal of SPSR Nellore district.

The state government has accorded permission to the AP Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) through GO Ms No. 54 dated July 15, 2021, for allotment of 860 acres of land acres in the two villages to JSAL, which is a joint venture of JSPL and its sister concern Nalwa Steel and Power Limited.

The government had allotted the land originally to Kinneta Power Private Limited to set up a thermal power project. When that did not take off, the government asked APIIC to take back the land.

According to the GO, the Jindal group proposes to set up 2.25 million tonnes per annum integrated steel plant for manufacturing of TMT (thermo mechanical treatment) bars and wire rods. The company promised employment of 2,500 people directly and 15,000 people indirectly over a period of four years. It has requested for 1,000 acres to 3,000 acres.

After evaluating the detailed project report submitted by JSAL, APIIC recommended giving the company 60 acres for its proposed plant.