India records 41,806 fresh Covid cases

PTI
Published Jul 15, 2021, 10:44 am IST
Updated Jul 15, 2021, 10:44 am IST
The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.21 per cent, according to the ministry
 Tourists take pictures at Ramakrishna beach on the Bay of Bengal coast in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India recorded 41,806 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,09,87,880, while the active cases increased to 4,32,041, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

An increase of 2,095 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

 

The active cases comprise 1.39 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.28 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Also, 19,43,488 tests were conducted on Wednesday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 43,80,11,958, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.15 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 24 consecutive days, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.21 per cent, according to the ministry.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,01,43,850, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.39 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far have reached 39.13 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

 

Security guard opens fire at colleague



