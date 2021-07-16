Expanded runway becomes operational for international flights at Vijayawada airport

Operation of flights to Dubai and Singapore was resumed from the airport and an Air India flight from Delhi made the maiden landing on the expanded runway to mark its inauguration. (Twitter)

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada International Airport became operational for international flights on its expanded 3,360-metre runway on Thursday. The runway length earlier was 2,286 metres.

Airport director G. Madhusudhana Rao said that the runway had been lengthened by 1,074 metres to facilitate operations of big aircraft like the Boeing 777 and 747 and the Airbus-330 series jets. Operation of flights to Dubai and Singapore was resumed from the airport and an Air India flight from Delhi made the maiden landing on the expanded runway to mark its inauguration.