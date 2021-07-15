Dengue cases on rise in Vizag

The viral fever is transmitted by the Aedes mosquitoes. The same mosquitoes also transmit Zika, chikungunya, and yellow fever. (DC photo)

Visakhapatnam: Dengue cases are on the rise in the port city. The viral fever is transmitted by the Aedes mosquitoes. The same mosquitoes also transmit Zika, chikungunya, and yellow fever.

Deccan Chronicle learned on Wednesday that Vizag received a higher number of dengue cases this time, compared with last year.

GVMC public health department officials said a total of 76 dengue fever cases were reported this year from January 1 till July 14 against 59 cases in the corresponding period last year.

Gnanapuram and its surrounding areas registered the 25 dengue cases, the highest, followed by Gajuwaka and surrounding limits with 17 cases.

GVMC chief medical officer Dr KSLG Sastry said all volunteers and Grama Sachivalayam health secretaries in 98 wards from Bheemili and Gajuwaka have been advised to pay special attention to mosquito-prone areas.

Grama Sachivalaya volunteer Srinivasa Rao said, "We have been inspecting 15 houses every day during this season to check the presence of vector-borne diseases. We also suggest people not to store water for more than two days."

An Andhra Medical College professor said since the rainfall activity is high in the state during this southwest monsoon season, the chances may be high for Aedes mosquito breeding and transmission of viral diseases.

“Officials must keep a tab on even the posh localities. Money plants, fridge drip boxes, tree plates, ornamental pots maintained by residents in such localities are the reasons for attracting Aedes mosquitoes that like freshwater,” he said.

The state received a seasonal rainfall of 185.1mm against 156.7mm normal, which was nearly 19 per cent highest in this monsoon season.

As per the GVMC studies, the city has nearly 70 areas where dengue is frequently reported in the monsoon season. Some of them include HB Colony, Durga Nagar, APSEB Colony, Visalakhi Nagar, VUDA Layout, Sriharipuram, Dabagardens, Madhurawada and Gajuwaka.

Fever Track

- Dengue is transmitted through Aedes mosquito

- 76 cases reported in Vizag – 2021

- 59 cases reported in Vizag – 2020

- Highest: in Gnanapuram areas – 25

- Gajuwaka areas - 17