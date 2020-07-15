112th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

936,623

28,983

Recovered

593,080

20,968

Deaths

24,315

587

Maharashtra26766514900710695 Tamil Nadu147324973102099 Delhi115346932363446 Karnataka4407717391846 Gujarat43723305552070 Uttar Pradesh3972424981983 Telangana3774524840375 Andhra Pradesh3301917467408 West Bengal3283819931980 Rajasthan2557119169524 Haryana2262817090312 Madhya Pradesh1900513575673 Bihar1885313019143 Assam178081217451 Odisha14280986496 Jammu and Kashmir111736223195 Kerala8931443835 Punjab85115663213 Chhatisgarh4379327520 Jharkhand4225242836 Uttarakhand3686286750 Goa2753160718 Tripura218315382 Manipur167210200 Puducherry153182918 Himachal Pradesh130993810 Nagaland8963460 Chandigarh60044610 Arunachal Pradesh3871453 Meghalaya318462 Mizoram2381590 Sikkim211860
Nation Current Affairs 15 Jul 2020
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka home minister says don't compel police to use force to implement lockdown

PTI
Published Jul 15, 2020, 12:24 pm IST
Updated Jul 15, 2020, 12:24 pm IST
He said this lockdown is important, last time the infection was not upto this level.
File image of Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai. (ANI)
 File image of Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai. (ANI)

Bengaluru: With the state capital along with a few districts under lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the measure was important to break the chain and people seem to have understood its importance.

Appealing for cooperation from the people, he asked them not to make it inevitable for police to use force in implementing the lockdown.

 

"Traffic movement is less, there is a lockdown atmosphere everywhere, I feel that people have understood the importance... cooperation is required. I appeal to the people, if this lockdown has to be effective it has to be voluntary, only then we can control the rapid spread of coronavirus," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said this lockdown is important, last time the infection was not upto this level.

"This time areas that have high number of infections- about five districts and Bengaluru city are going for lockdown.

 

People have understood that this lockdown is to break the chain," he said

"Please don't make it inevitable for police to use force," he added.

Bengaluru urban and rural areas are under "complete lockdown" since last night 8 pm and it will be effective till 5 am on July 22.

Following Bengaluru urban and rural, administrations in several districts like Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi (only in Urban areas), Bidar, Raichur (in Raichur city and Sindhanur) and Yadgir too have announced lockdown.

Noting that Police have taken all necessary strict measures to enforce lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural districts by restricting the movement of vehicles and people, Bommai said barricades have been erected at various places and flyovers have been shut.

 

People have been allowed to purchase vegetables and groceries till 12 noon, he said.

The government has warned of action in case of any violation of the lockdown rules.

As of July 14 evening, cumulatively 44,077 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 842sa deaths and 17,390 discharges.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 20,969 infections.

...
Tags: basavaraj bommai, karnataka coronavirus updates, coronavirus in karnataka, coronavirus lockdown
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


