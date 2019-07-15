Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 15 Jul 2019 Watch: Kerala Police ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Watch: Kerala Police uses high power water cannon to disperse SFI protestors

ANI
Published Jul 15, 2019, 3:02 pm IST
Updated Jul 15, 2019, 3:03 pm IST
Akhil, a third year BA student, was attacked and stabbed inside the campus in a clash that broke out inside the campus.
Kerala police on Sunday used high power water cannon to disperse protestors of National youth fronts like Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). (Photo: Twitter I ANI).
 Kerala police on Sunday used high power water cannon to disperse protestors of National youth fronts like Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). (Photo: Twitter I ANI).

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala police on Sunday used high power water cannon to disperse protestors of National youth fronts like Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

They held a protest against the attack on Students' Federation of India (SFI) activist Akhil on Sunday at University College.

 

Akhil, a third year BA student, was attacked and stabbed inside the campus in a clash that broke out allegedly between the members of SFI and other students on July 12.

Kerala police on Sunday issued Lookout Notices against 8 SFI members in the case on charges of attempt to murder.

Akhil is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Three persons were arrested on Sunday while one was arrested earlier in connection with the case.

Injured Akhil was rushed to the Trivandrum Medical College Hospital.

Soon after the incident, angry students protested and raised slogans. The protest was led by members of KSU, MSF, and ABVP.

...
Tags: sfi, protest
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


