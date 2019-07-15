Stone-pelting in J&K dips, 40 cases in 2019

In the year 2017, while 1,412 stone pelting incidents were reported leading to the arrest of 2,838 accused persons while 63 of them were sent to the jail.

New Delhi: The incidents of stone pelting in Kashmir Valley have shown a considerable decline this year, which in turn has led to considerable improvement in the overall law and order situation in the region. Only 40 incidents of stone pelting have been reported in the first six months of this year. This is a considerable drop from a high of 2,600 incidents of stone pelting in 2016 in which 10,571 miscreants were arrested and 276 of them were sent to jail. But this year only a few hundred of these stone pelters were detained by the security forces.

One of the reasons for the sharp increase in incidents of stone pelting in 2016 was the protests following the killing of top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani. The incident led to a series of violent incidents and protests in the Valley.

In the year 2017, while 1,412 stone pelting incidents were reported leading to the arrest of 2,838 accused persons while 63 of them were sent to the jail.

Similarly, in 2018, 1,458 such incidents were reported while 3,797 miscreants were arrested and 65 of them were sent to jail.