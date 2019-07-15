Pakistan assures India on Kartarpur trip

On a daily basis, 5,000 pilgrims from India will be able to visit Kartarpur, and they can travel as individuals or in groups, on foot or in vehicles.

New Delhi/Islamabad: Pakistan on Sunday agreed to year-long visa-free access to Indians of all faiths, including Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card-holders, to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur. On a daily basis, 5,000 pilgrims from India will be able to visit Kartarpur, and they can travel as individuals or in groups, on foot or in vehicles.

These decisions were taken during India and Pakistan’s second round of talks on the Kartarpur Corridor at Wagah border, in Lahore, on Sunday.

The two countries discussed infrastructure development, security matters and a draft agreement for facilitation of pilgrims. During the talks India also expressed concerns regarding individuals and organisations based in Pakistan who may try to disrupt the pilgrimage and misuse the opportunity to play with the sentiments of the pilgrims. “The Pakistan side assured our delegation that no anti-India activity would be allowed,” the Indian government in a statement following the talks.

Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson Dr Shah Mohamed Faisal, who led the Pakistani delegation in talks, told mediapersons after the meeting that “80 per cent” of the issues have been agreed upon, and another meeting will be needed to finalise the remaining 20 per cent issues concerning what he said was “a corridor for peace”. “Under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s direction and promise, Pakistan is fully committed for materialising Kartarpur Sahib Corridor into reality for 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Pakistan is keen to welcome Sikh pilgrims at the Gurdwara in Kartarpur Sahib,” Dr Faisal added.

“The importance of ensuring safe and secure environment for the pilgrims was underscored. A dossier was handed over to Pakistan side to highlight concerns in the matter,” the Indian government said.

Dr Faisal acknowledged that Pakistan had received a dossier listing those whom India does not want to be part of the project, but added that Pakistan has sent India 12 dossiers of its own but has not received a reply yet. Officials said a middle ground was reached on several points, though a few issues still remain unresolved.