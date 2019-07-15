Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

Navjot Singh Sidhu quits after fight with Amarinder Singh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TANVEER THAKUR
Published Jul 15, 2019, 1:01 am IST
Updated Jul 15, 2019, 1:10 am IST
Mr Sidhu made public his resignation letter dated June 10, on Twitter on Sunday.
Navjot Singh Sidhu
 Navjot Singh Sidhu

Chandigarh: Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu publicly called it quits from the state Cabinet on Sunday after disagreements with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh that lasted for months.

Mr Singh had changed Mr Sidhu’s portfolio from local bodies, tourism and culture, to ministry of power and renewable energy about a month ago. This did not go down well with Mr Sidhu and he stopped going to office.

 

Mr Sidhu made public his resignation letter dated June 10, on Twitter on Sunday. The letter, which is addressed to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief, was dated a day after he had met then Congress president Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary Priyanka Vadra and party veteran Ahmed Patel.

Despite having submitted the resignation letter about a month ago, news of it had not been made public. He has not cited any reason for resigning.

It was obvious that Mr Sidhu was not on good terms with his boss and Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. A lot of his Cabinet colleagues also tried to bully him. He had the blessings of Mr Rahul Gandhi. The well-known cricketer and commentator was on Mr Gandhi's star campaign committee and canvassed throughout the country for the Congress.

On June 29, Mr Ahmed Patel had to intervene in the matter again. He came to Chandigarh to resolve the issue but couldn't do much.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said that Mr Sidhu's “non-performance” in urban segments had “cost the party dearly”. He had allegedly sent three ministers to mr Patel, who spoke of “Sidhu’s wrongdoings”. Sources say that Mr Sidhu has been waiting for reconciliation.

In his tweet, Mr Sidhu said that he will be sending his resignation to Mr Amarinder Singh.

Procedurally, if the central leadership accepts a resignation, it is forwarded to the Chief Minister of the state.

Tags: navjot singh sidhu


