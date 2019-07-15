Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 15 Jul 2019 Karnataka crisis: SC ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka crisis: SC agrees to hear plea of 5 more rebel MLAs on Tuesday

PTI
Published Jul 15, 2019, 12:17 pm IST
Updated Jul 15, 2019, 12:17 pm IST
These MLAs are Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, N Nagaraj, Munirathna and Roshan Baig.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submission of senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi, appearing for the rebel MLAs, that they be also made parties to the pending petition, which is to be heard on Tuesday. (Photo: File)
 A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submission of senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi, appearing for the rebel MLAs, that they be also made parties to the pending petition, which is to be heard on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear plea of five more rebel Congress MLAs along with the pending petition of 10 legislators seeking a direction to the Karnataka Assembly Speaker to accept their resignation.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submission of senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi, appearing for the rebel MLAs, that they be also made parties to the pending petition, which is to be heard on Tuesday.

 

Five more rebel Congress MLAs from Karnataka have moved the apex court on July 13 against the Speaker not accepting their resignations. These MLAs are Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, N Nagaraj, Munirathna and Roshan Baig.

The apex court had on July 12 restrained Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar from taking any decision till July 16 on the resignation and disqualification of 10 rebel MLAs of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition.

...
Tags: karnataka crisis, supreme court, ramesh kumar, congress, jd(s)
Location: India, Delhi


