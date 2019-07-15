Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Current Affairs 15 Jul 2019 Jeevandan changes 1, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jeevandan changes 1,600 lives in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Jul 15, 2019, 1:13 am IST
Updated Jul 15, 2019, 1:13 am IST
1,068 kidneys, 593 eyes donated under the health scheme launched by state government.
While the number of eye tissue donations in Telangana state is the highest in the country, under the Jeevandan scheme only 593 cornea donations are registered. This is because the L.V. Prasad Eye Institute has a wider network and tabulates the data from different centres in the country.
 While the number of eye tissue donations in Telangana state is the highest in the country, under the Jeevandan scheme only 593 cornea donations are registered. This is because the L.V. Prasad Eye Institute has a wider network and tabulates the data from different centres in the country.

Hyderabad: As many as 1,068 kidneys and 593 eyes have so far been transplanted as part of the Jeevandan scheme launched by the Telangana state government, making it the largest number of organ donations in the state. This gave a new lease of life to a total of 1,662 persons out of the 3,563 patients registered for organ transplants in the state.

While the number of eye tissue donations in Telangana state is the highest in the country, under the Jeevandan scheme only 593 cornea donations are registered. This is because the L.V. Prasad Eye Institute has a wider network and tabulates the data from different centres in the country. The data of organ donations under the Jeevandan scheme are collected only from the 28 hospitals empanelled with them.

 

Dr G. Swarnalatha, chief of Jeevandan, says, “The success in kidney transplant is because of the co-operation from the government and private hospitals. We are now looking at networking with other states so that if an organ is not required in Telangana, but is required in other states of South India, we can send it there. There is a central pool data created for organs which will help within states in South India and also the rest of the country."

The rate of organ donation increased from 3.01 per million population in 2016 to 4.01 per million population in 2018 in Telangana state. In 2018, there were 160 donations under the Jeevandan scheme, the highest since the inception of the programme in 2013, when there were only 41 donations. In 2019, there has been a dip with only 73 donations till June.

The scheme has encountered two important problems this year — one is that relatives are unwilling to declare a patient as brain dead, and are taking patients away in a chronic condition, and the other is the lack of intensive care units in government hospitals.

Dr T. Gangadhar, senior nephrologist at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences, says that the lack of sufficient intensive care units in government set-ups “is not giving people the confidence that there is enough being done to save their patient. When that happens, they are not willing to donate the organs after the patient is declared brain dead.”

Recent studies have found that there is 74 per cent awareness among people in the city for organ donation but the same cannot be said for the rural areas.

The declaration of “brain dead” is looked upon with suspicion in rural areas. At the village level, families are labelled as sellers of dead organs and this is creating a major hurdle.

A senior doctor on condition of anonymity expla-ined, “Donations in corporate hospitals are better when compared to government hospitals because infrastructure and facilities are better and doctors are continuously monitoring the patient’s progress.

“This gives confidence to the relatives that there is sufficient being done to save the patient. Hence the system speaks about the efforts and that is a factor for organ donation,” the senior doctor said.

Dr Sarbeswar Sahariah, renowned nephrologist, says quality is the key. “Access to quality and affordable transplantation gives patients the faith and the courage to opt for it. For a recipient, the question is also of quality,” Dr Sahariah says.

With Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences and KIMS completing 1,000 kidney transplants, the endeavour is to have a strong cadaver donation programme rather than focus on transplants from live donors.

...
Tags: jeevandan scheme, organ donations, l.v. prasad eye institute
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

When a student representative contacted a faculty about the crisis, he said no faculty would be able to make it at the hour and advised that the students who were falling sick should get some rest. Owing to the scarcity of cabs in the area, the ailing student was eventually shifted to a hospital in a police car that was patrolling in the vicinity. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Protest at tiss enters 7th day, students suffer

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu logo. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderbad: Another plaint against Big Boss 3 organisers

As many as 401 deaths were reported during the year 2015-16 and 401 during 2016-17.

Early warning works well, lightning death toll dips

Naveen Patnaik

BJD cadre in a fix over rising BJP bonhomie



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP's 'Indori poha' likely to join race for GI tag

The 'Indori poha' is a breakfast staple made from flattened rice flakes. (Photo: Twitter @dakuwithchaku)
 

Chhattisgarh: Bank services brought to Balrampur by women

The scheme is focused on promoting self-employment and organisation of the rural poor. (ANI)
 

'Hobbs & Shaw' premiere halted after electric sparks cause chaos

A still from 'Hobbs & Shaw'.
 

After 41 years of legal battle, man relieved from charges of stealing Rs 20

In a bizarre incident, a Gwalior man who was charged for stealing Rs 20 was relieved of the theft charges in a Lok Adalat after 41 years of a legal battle. (Representational Image)
 

Odisha collector opts for government hospital for spouse's delivery

Agarwal expressed satisfaction on the hospital preparations given 103 children died due to encephalitis in 2016 in the same hospital. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Chandrayaan-2 cheaper than Avengers Endgame: This is what foreign media has to say

The mission would take off exactly 50 years after the astronauts of Apollo 11 made their historic voyage and would attempt a historic touchdown near the Moon's south pole, 'where water ice lurks in permanently shadowed craters'. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2 dead, 14 still trapped in collapsed building in Himachal's Solan

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Centre to soon decide on reconstituting Law Commission

Law Commission is usually headed by a retired Supreme Court judge or a former chief justice of a high court. (Photo: Representational image)

Vice President lauds Tamil Nadu for being medical hub of the country

The Vice President also appealed to the hospitals to adopt a government school to give preventive health care and to create more awareness among students. (Photo: PTI | File)

Saga of Kargil war to be depicted by Indian Railways

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham