Nation Current Affairs 15 Jul 2019 Is Governor just a p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Is Governor just a puppet, asks Bihar civil service exam questionnaire

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 15, 2019, 4:22 pm IST
Updated Jul 15, 2019, 4:24 pm IST
Bihar Public Service Commission officials clarified that its members had no role in the setting of questions.
The question was in the General Knowledge paper of the main examination. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The question was in the General Knowledge paper of the main examination. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Patna: On Sunday, students sitting for Bihar civil service exams were left surprised and little amused when one of the questions referred to the Governors of states as a “puppet”.

The question was in the General Knowledge paper of the main examination.

 

Question was: "Critically examine the role of the Governor in state politics of India, especially in the context of Bihar. Is he just a puppet?"

Bihar Public Service Commission officials clarified that its members had no role in the setting of questions.

Interestingly, there was another question in the same paper that asked students to debate the pros and cons of large numbers of political parties competing in an election.

Meanwhile, Bihar has an unfortunate history of embarrassing moments in school and public exams.


Tags: bihar, civil service, governor, bihar public service commission
Location: India, Bihar


