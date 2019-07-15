Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

Four beat Bengal madrasa student

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 15, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Updated Jul 15, 2019, 1:30 am IST
They tried to force him to chant “Jai Sri Ram”. Rajikul however refused, said his father Akhtar Alam.
Trouble began when the youth travelling on their motorbikes stopped Rajikul Alam, the teenaged student of Fulsahari Madrasa, on the road.
 Trouble began when the youth travelling on their motorbikes stopped Rajikul Alam, the teenaged student of Fulsahari Madrasa, on the road.

Berhampore: A group of four youth beat a Madrasa student after he refused to give “Jai Shree Ram” slogan on their order in Murshidabad on Sunday morning. An irate mob blocked National Highway 34 at Jansi More of Sagardighi in protest of the incident.

Trouble began when the youth travelling on their motorbikes stopped Rajikul Alam, the teenaged student of Fulsahari Madrasa, on the road. They tried to force him to chant “Jai Sri Ram”.

 

Rajikul however refused, said his father Akhtar Alam. Infuriated, the four youth thrashed him leaving him injured, he claimed. Rajikul has been admitted at the Jangipur Hospital.

Later an angry mob caught the four youth and assaulted them before handing over them to the cops of the Sagardighi police station.

The four were detained for questioning. The police said that motorcycle riders, being outsiders, were chanting “Jai Shree Ram” slogan. The road blockade continued for an hour till the police assured the local residents of action.

...
