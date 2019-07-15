Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 15 Jul 2019 BJP MLA’s daug ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP MLA’s daughter, husband abducted at gunpoint outside Allahabad HC: Report

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 15, 2019, 10:45 am IST
Updated Jul 15, 2019, 10:51 am IST
Police officials said that the CCTV footage was being scanned and checking of vehicles has begun.
The couple had claimed to be under threat from BJP MLA over their inter-caste marriage. (Photo: Screengrab)
 The couple had claimed to be under threat from BJP MLA over their inter-caste marriage. (Photo: Screengrab)

Prayagraj: In the latest turn of events, the couple of Bareilly, who were in news since last week, was kidnapped on Monday at gunpoint by armed men outside the Allahabad High Court.

The couple had claimed to be under threat from BJP MLA over their inter-caste marriage.

 

The incident took place at 8.30 am, hours before the case of BJP MLA Rajesh Misra’s daughter Sakshi Misra and her husband Ajitesh Kumar was to be taken up in the court.

According to eye-witnesses, the young couple was seen waiting outside the court gate number 3, early in the day when a black SUV came and pulled in the couple at gunpoint.

The Allahabad High Court had fixed Monday for hearing a petition filed by the couple, who had gone into hiding, fearing threat to their lives from the Misra and his henchmen.

BJP MLA Rajesh Misra on Thursday said that his daughter was an adult and free to take her own decisions. He denied having threatened her with dire consequences. He said he was concerned about the age difference between the husband and wife and also the boy not having any proper employment.

 

Tags: bjp, sakshi misra, rajesh misra, allahabad high court, up police
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


