BJP MLA’s daughter, husband abducted at gunpoint outside Allahabad HC: Report

Prayagraj: In the latest turn of events, the couple of Bareilly, who were in news since last week, was kidnapped on Monday at gunpoint by armed men outside the Allahabad High Court.

The couple had claimed to be under threat from BJP MLA over their inter-caste marriage.

The incident took place at 8.30 am, hours before the case of BJP MLA Rajesh Misra’s daughter Sakshi Misra and her husband Ajitesh Kumar was to be taken up in the court.

According to eye-witnesses, the young couple was seen waiting outside the court gate number 3, early in the day when a black SUV came and pulled in the couple at gunpoint.

Police officials said that the CCTV footage was being scanned and checking of vehicles has begun.

The Allahabad High Court had fixed Monday for hearing a petition filed by the couple, who had gone into hiding, fearing threat to their lives from the Misra and his henchmen.

BJP MLA Rajesh Misra on Thursday said that his daughter was an adult and free to take her own decisions. He denied having threatened her with dire consequences. He said he was concerned about the age difference between the husband and wife and also the boy not having any proper employment.