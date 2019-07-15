Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 15 Jul 2019 BJP leader whisks aw ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP leader whisks away Congress hope

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 15, 2019, 1:02 am IST
Updated Jul 15, 2019, 1:17 am IST
MLA flies to Mumbai, joins Karnataka ‘rebels’
H.D. Kumaraswamy
 H.D. Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: The ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition’s attempts to make some of the rebel MLAs withdraw their resignations and save the H.D. Kumaraswamy government when the Chief Minister seeks a trust vote in the state Assembly, suffered a big blow on Sunday with housing minister M.T.B. Nagaraj, who had given hints on Saturday that he would withdraw his resignation, flying off to Mumbai to join the other rebels.

Mr Nagaraj was seen off at the HAL airport by senior BJP leader R. Ashok clearly exposing a BJP hand in the ongoing resignation episode.

 

He later announced at a joint press conference addressed by the rebel MLAs camping in Mumbai that there was no question of withdrawing his resignation and that he was “firm” on the decision (to quit the Assembly).

With the other rebel MLAs too categorically stating at the Mumbai press conference that they will not withdraw their resignations nor will they participate in the ongoing monsoon session of the Karnataka Legislature, Congress and JD(S) leaders are fast losing hope of saving the government.

The coalition leaders were confident that Mr Nagaraj would use his ‘good offices’ to persuade the rebels particularly Chikkaballapura MLA Dr K. Sudhakar to rescind their decision to resign which is unlikely to happen now.

Addressing the joint press conference, rebels Mr S.T. Somashekar and Mr M.T.B. Nagaraj said they said all 13 Congress and three Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs are united and will not return to Bengaluru at this juncture nor should any leader come to Mumbai as they did not want to talk with anyone.  Chikballapur Congress MLA Dr K. Sudhakar who is in Delhi, would be joining them Sunday night, they said.

Asserting that the decision to resign from the Assembly is final, they said some vested interests were spreading rumours that a few MLAs wanted to go back to Bengaluru to support the trust vote to be moved by Chief Minister H.D. Kumara-swamy and asserted that these reports were ‘false’ and ‘baseless.’

The MLAs claimed they were treated like trash after the coalition government came to power and none of their projects were cleared by the CM. Their letters seeking funds to take up development works in their constituencies were not considered.

All eyes are now on Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar who is likely to fix a date on Monday for the trust vote which Mr Kumarawamy wants to seek in the Assembly. Sources said Mr Kumaraswmay may prefer to move the confidence motion on Wednesday after the Supreme Court hearing on the resignations of the MLAs and the disqualification petition against them.

In the 224-member House, the BJP 105 MLAs and the support of 2 Independents. the Congress-JD(S) coalition has seen its strength from 118 to 100.

